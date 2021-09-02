ProcessUnity Recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools for the Third Consecutive Year

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Leaders' quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools1 report for the third consecutive year.



“For the third consecutive year, Gartner has named ProcessUnity a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools,” said Sean Cronin, Chief Executive Officer, ProcessUnity. “We believe that our recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is attributable to the technical strength of our third-party risk management platform and our customers’ measurable success in streamlining their programs. This wouldn’t be possible without our world-class team and our focus on helping customers reduce risk in their businesses.”

ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) application that helps companies identify and remediate risks posed by third-party service providers. Combining a powerful vendor services catalog with risk process automation and dynamic reporting, ProcessUnity VRM streamlines third-party risk activities while capturing key supporting documentation that helps ensure compliance and fulfills regulatory requirements. ProcessUnity VRM provides powerful capabilities that automate tedious tasks and free up risk managers to focus on higher-value mitigation strategies.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity’s flagship solution, ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management, protects companies and their brands by reducing risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. ProcessUnity helps customers effectively and efficiently assess and monitor both new and existing vendors – from initial due diligence and onboarding through termination. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.processunity.com.

1Gartner “Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools” by Joanne Spence, Luke Ellery and Edward Weinstein, August 30th , 2021.

