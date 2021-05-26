Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Processa Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/26/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOVER, MD, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA), (“Processa” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical needs, announced today that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Craig-Hallum Virtual Institutional Investor Conference
    • June 2: (1x1 meetings only)
  • Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or James@HaydenIR.com.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The mission of Processa is to develop products with existing clinical evidence of efficacy for patients with unmet or underserved medical conditions who need treatment options that improve survival and/or quality of life. The Company uses these criteria for selection to further develop its pipeline programs to achieve high-value milestones effectively and efficiently. Active clinical pipeline programs include: PCS6422 (metastatic colorectal cancer and breast cancer), PCS499 (ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica) and PCS12852 (GI motility/gastroparesis). The members of the Processa development team have been involved with more than 30 drug approvals by the FDA (including drug products targeted to orphan disease conditions) and more than 100 FDA meetings throughout their careers. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ProcessaPharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering, which identifies important risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

For More Information:
Michael Floyd
mfloyd@processapharma.com
301-651-4256

James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:30aCOLORESCIENCE® EXPANDS AWARD-WINNING TOTAL PROTECTION™ FACE SHIELD OFFERINGS
GL
09:30aAdvanced Facial Recognition from Imprivata Brings Security and Simplicity to Healthcare's Most Complex Workflows
GL
09:30aNew Research Reveals 30% of CBD Consumers Expect to Increase Usage
GL
09:30aPAVmed Subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics Receives CE Mark Certification for its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device
GL
09:30aAIME Announces Earvin “Magic” Johnson as Fuse 2021 Keynote Speaker
BU
09:30aCleanSpark Finalizes Purchase of ATL Data Center Real Estate
GL
09:30aCBD of Denver Expands its Swiss Production with New Company-Owned Extraction and Washdown Facility
NE
09:30aHELLO HEART  : Completes $45M Investment to Fuel Growth and Expand Digital Heart Health
BU
09:29aIndividuals Saving Insurance Fund Announcement
PU
09:29aOn LLC "Markazi dastgirii sughurtai mutaqobila"
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kiwi dollar holds gains after surprise rate hike projection; dollar steady
2Fed policymakers edge closer to opening debate around taper
3China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
4DANONE : DANONE : Downgraded to Sell by Berenberg
5EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : EQUITY : EMERGES RESILIENT AMIDST MULTIPLE CRISIS

HOT NEWS