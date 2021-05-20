Procore Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of construction management software, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its common stock at a price of $67.00 per share. Procore is offering 9,470,000 shares of its common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 20, 2021 under the symbol “PCOR” and the offering is expected to close on May 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, Procore has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 940,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., and Jefferies LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on May 19, 2021. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone: (866) 471-2526, Email: email prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 Telephone: 866-803-9204 Email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; from Barclays Capital Inc. c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions 1155 Long Island Avenue Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: (888) 603-5847, Email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, Telephone: 877-821-7388, Email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe.

