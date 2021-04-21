Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Procore Appoints Bill Crawford as Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales

04/21/2021 | 07:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Senior Sales Executive from ADP and Ceridian to Oversee Continued Expansion of U.S. Sales

Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of construction management software, today announced the appointment of Bill Crawford as Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales. In this role, Crawford is responsible for leading and scaling Procore’s U.S. Sales organization and reports directly to Procore’s Chief Revenue Officer, Dennis Lyandres.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005142/en/

Bill Crawford, Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales, Procore. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bill Crawford, Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales, Procore. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Bill is a proven executive with a people-first leadership style who is committed to creating value and long-term success for customers. I’m confident that Bill will bring together the people, partners, and resources needed to continue driving our growth as we work to achieve Procore’s mission of connecting everyone in construction on a global platform,” said Lyandres.

Prior to joining Procore, Crawford served as Chief Value Officer at Ceridian, where he led the transformation of the company’s global Go-to-Market business model. He also served as Senior Vice President of Sales at ADP, an industry-leading provider of human resources management software, where he was responsible for leading thousands of sellers across two decades of continued growth.

“Procore is leading the way when it comes to advancing the digital transformation taking place throughout the construction industry, and I am excited for the opportunity we have ahead of us. I look forward to partnering with our teams, leaders, and customers as we continue to grow and innovate,” said Crawford.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:52aHONG KONG FERRY  : Proposals for re-election of retiring directors and general mandates to buy back the company's own shares and to issue new shares and adoption of new articles of association and notice of annual general meeting
PU
07:52aCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY  : Announcement on progress of the watermark project
PU
07:52aNEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:51aOFG : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:50aYOUGOV  : Britons are the happiest they've been this year as COVID restrictions lift
PU
07:49aWall Street heads for subdued start as Netflix, oil drop
RE
07:49aWall Street heads for subdued start as Netflix, oil drop
RE
07:48aPutin says Russia's greenhouse gas emissions should be lower than EU's
RE
07:48aINTRACOM S A  : Extension of BOEING - INTRACOM DEFENSE cooperation in the USAF AWACS upgrade program
PU
07:48a2020 FINANCIAL YEAR : BLG LOGISTICS on a clear course for the future despite losses
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high
2NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Apple packs iPad Pros with faster chips, slims iMacs and jumps into tracking tags
3GLOBAL MARKETS: Pandemic fears send stocks, oil, yields lower
4ADLER GROUP : Barclays reiterates its Sell rating
5European shares rebound on strong earnings, takeover speculation boosts Hugo Boss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ