Procore Appoints Bill Crawford as Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales

Senior Sales Executive from ADP and Ceridian to Oversee Continued Expansion of U.S. Sales

Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of construction management software, today announced the appointment of Bill Crawford as Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales. In this role, Crawford is responsible for leading and scaling Procore’s U.S. Sales organization and reports directly to Procore’s Chief Revenue Officer, Dennis Lyandres.

“Bill is a proven executive with a people-first leadership style who is committed to creating value and long-term success for customers. I’m confident that Bill will bring together the people, partners, and resources needed to continue driving our growth as we work to achieve Procore’s mission of connecting everyone in construction on a global platform,” said Lyandres.

Prior to joining Procore, Crawford served as Chief Value Officer at Ceridian, where he led the transformation of the company’s global Go-to-Market business model. He also served as Senior Vice President of Sales at ADP, an industry-leading provider of human resources management software, where he was responsible for leading thousands of sellers across two decades of continued growth.

“Procore is leading the way when it comes to advancing the digital transformation taking place throughout the construction industry, and I am excited for the opportunity we have ahead of us. I look forward to partnering with our teams, leaders, and customers as we continue to grow and innovate,” said Crawford.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

