Procore Files Amended Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of construction management software, today announced that it has filed an amended registration statement on Form S-1/A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Procore intends to list its common stock on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PCOR.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays Capital Inc. and Jefferies LLC are also acting as book-running managers. Canaccord Genuity LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone: (866) 471-2526, Email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 Telephone: 866-803-9204 Email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com.

An amended registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

