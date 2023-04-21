Today at 07:01 am

(Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Friday, signaling higher prices would offset the hit from consumers turning to cheaper, private-label alternatives for tissues and other household essentials.

The company said it expects fiscal 2023 organic sales growth of about 6%, compared with its previous forecast for a 4% to 5% increase.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)