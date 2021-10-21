Prodly : Raises $10 Million to Accelerate Its Market-Leading DevOps for Low-Code Apps

Prodly, the leading low-code Salesforce DevOps provider, today announced a Series A investment of $10 million led by Leta Capital, joined by TMT Investments, AltaIR Capital, and Flyer One Ventures. Existing investors Shasta Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners and AvanTech Ventures also participated. Prodly also announced plans to expand its next-generation DevOps solutions to additional low code cloud platforms.

Prodly’s AppOps suite automates release management, sandbox seeding, and regression testing for Salesforce. Designed for non-coders, Prodly’s solutions simplify change management so companies can accelerate innovation on the Salesforce platform without introducing risk to critical business processes. With the new capital Prodly is looking to expand its DevOps solutions beyond Salesforce to additional low-code platforms.

“At Prodly, we don’t believe customers should have to choose between the business agility of citizen development on low-code applications and strong compliance controls that protect critical business systems. Our customers achieve the best of both worlds with our next-gen DevOps for Salesforce, and are asking for a similar approach for their ERP, HCM, and other low-code platforms,” explains Max Rudman, CEO at Prodly.

By making it easy for end users to participate in a robust DevOps workflow, Prodly AppOps enables business users to take greater control over their business systems without straining IT so companies achieve unprecedented business agility. In addition to expanding to new platforms, Prodly plans to use the capital to scale product development and go-to-market teams to meet growing customer demand.

“Low-code business platforms have fundamentally changed who configures and maintains business applications, but traditional DevOps tools have not evolved to support these citizen developers. Prodly is uniquely positioned to revolutionize how companies implement and maintain business-critical systems. We are excited to partner with the Prodly team to capitalize on this significant market opportunity,” says Sergey Toporov, Partner at Leta Capital.

About Prodly

Prodly enables Salesforce teams to increase productivity 65-80% while reducing risk up to 30% by putting next-generation DevOps into the hands of admins and citizen developers. By reimagining the change management experience, Prodly’s AppOps suite delivers greater business agility and governance without straining IT. With solutions for release management automation, version control, sandbox seeding, data migration, and regression testing, Prodly AppOps sets the standard for low-code DevOps and can be implemented 20 times faster than traditional applications.

Prodly powers change management workflows for high-growth and Fortune 100 companies, including Cardinal Health, Nutanix, Johnson & Johnson, Splunk, and Verizon. The company is privately-held and based in Palo Alto, California with global operations. For more information, visit prodly.co.

About Leta Capital

Leta Capital is a venture firm investing in Russian-speaking IT entrepreneurs globally at late Seed, Series A and early growth stages. Primary sectors of interest for Leta are automation software, AR/VR. Leta Capital is founded by serial IT entrepreneur Alexander Chachava, who previously built an IT company worth $100 mln and currently serves as a Board member and advisor to many successful tech companies and startups. For more information, visit https://en.leta.vc.

About TMT Investments

TMT Investments Plc invests in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors and has a significant number of Silicon Valley investments in its portfolio. Founded in 2010, TMT has a current investment portfolio of over 45 companies and net assets of US$218 million as of 30 June 2021. The Company’s objective is to generate an attractive rate of return for shareholders, predominantly through capital appreciation. The Company is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. www.tmtinvestments.com.

About AltaIR Capital

AltaIR Capital (https://altair.vc) is an multi-stage investment firm actively investing in the USA, Israel & CIS. Primary focus is in the areas of SAAS, Productivity Tools, FinTech, InsureTech, Digital Health, D2C, EduTech. Founded by the recognized entrepreneur & angel Investor Igor Ryabenkiy. Today AltaIR Capital accumulates more than 15 years of experience in the VC, manages multiple investment funds ($600M+ assets under management). For now backed over 300 projects, made multiple successful exits, and raised number of unicorns and superheroes, competing for the market leadership with the industry giants.

About Flyer One Ventures

Flyer One Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm, investing in SaaS, EdTech, Mobile Apps, Gaming, and FoodTech startups. We invest in startups founded by teams from post-soviet countries and use our Marketing, Recruiting, PR, Branding expertise to help them grow. Since the inception at the end of 2018, the fund has invested in 33 Seed and Series A startups. For more information, please visit https://flyerone.vc.

About Shasta Ventures

Shasta Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm with a 15-year track record of investing in groundbreaking startups. Today, our focus is on early-stage startups in sectors like SaaS, cybersecurity, data intelligence, and consumer subscription. By focusing on these sectors, we can dive deeper to help produce better outcomes for our portfolio. Shasta built the Elevate program around a proven methodology of going to market to give founders the playbooks, tools and support they need to scale faster. Follow Shasta at @Shasta on Twitter.

About Norwest Venture Partners

Norwest is a leading venture and growth equity investment firm managing more than $9.5 billion in capital. Since our inception, we have invested in more than 600 companies and currently partner with over 160 companies in our venture and growth equity portfolio. The firm invests in early to late stage businesses across a wide range of sectors with a focus on consumer, enterprise, and healthcare. We offer a deep network of connections, operating experience, and a wide range of impactful services to help CEOs and founders scale their businesses. Norwest has offices in Palo Alto and San Francisco, with subsidiaries in India and Israel. For more information, please visit www.nvp.com. Follow Norwest on Twitter @NorwestVP.

About AvanTech Ventures

AvanTech Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm focusing on digital sectors including FinTech, EdTech, DevOps and others. Visit www.avantechvc.com for more information.

