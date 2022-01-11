Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prodoscore Sees Significant Growth Amid Higher Demand for Its Productivity Intelligence Software

01/11/2022 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company’s momentum is fueled by shift to remote and hybrid work throughout business ecosystem

Prodoscore, the leader in employee visibility and productivity intelligence software, today announced significant milestones for 2021, with over 200% year-over-year revenue growth, key leadership hires and new product integrations–during a year stacked with major upheavals, both economic and within the business landscape.

With remote and hybrid work options becoming more commonplace in the business ecosystem, Prodoscore’s intelligence software is now even more essential. Companies are looking for greater visibility into their employees’ productivity, along with the actionable insights Prodoscore software delivers to efficiently manage their business going forward.

To help drive its growth, Prodoscore named David Powell as President and Will Descent as VP of Channel. Powell, who joined Prodoscore in May, is a 25-year veteran of the IT industry and has had an incredibly successful career in the SaaS space. He was named a CRN Channel Chief in 2017 and 2021 and listed in the Birmingham Business Journal’s Top 40 Under 40 in 2011. Powell also made the “Top 250 People in Managed Services” list by MSPmentor a total of five times.

Descent, a 10-year channel and emerging technology IT professional, has been instrumental in building partner programs from the ground up for several organizations. He has successfully built channel programs for VARs, MSPs, consultants, master agents, and other strategic alliances. Prior to joining the Prodoscore team, Descent drove key initiatives at Perch Security to enable their partner ecosystem and build their cybersecurity practice areas.

Additional highlights from 2021 include:

  • 100% growth YoY in licenses
  • 200% growth YoY in revenue
  • Continued growth in the enterprise space
  • Growing mobile and distributed teams
  • Over a dozen new product integrations, including Google Workspace and RingCentral
  • The expansion of channel efforts, led by Descent
  • The successful implementation of the beta program of Prodoscore’s happiness/wellbeing index, expected to launch in Q1 2022

“Prodoscore productivity intelligence software fits perfectly into the narrative today around hybrid and remote work, as businesses recognize the importance of having visibility into their employees’ daily engagement,” said Prodoscore CEO Sam Naficy. “We’re confident that within the next couple of years, productivity intelligence will become a necessity in every business.”

About Prodoscore

Prodoscore™ is a company dedicated to empowering teams to be more effective and productive, validated with improved performance and enhanced contributions. By providing visibility into employee activities through a single, easy-to-understand productivity score, a “prodoscore” is calculated to improve workforce productivity and streamline the employee experience. Prodoscore works seamlessly with cloud tools like Google Workspace, Office365, CRM systems, and VoIP calling platforms, allowing it to be quickly implemented and maintained. Learn more at prodoscore.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
10:06aBinance Becomes Official Sponsor of the Totalenergies Africa Cup of Nations
AQ
10:06aIIROC Trading Resumption - SPN
AQ
10:06aLeading commercial mortgage risk management and transaction advisor Joseph Rubin joins the SeeCares advisory board, following on years of experience setting standards for transparency in commercial real estate lending
PR
10:06aLAY'S CELEBRATES FOOTBALL FANDOM WITH GOLDEN GROUNDS : A first-of-its-kind lineup of nfl-inspired chips
PR
10:06aTortuga Logic Appoints Dr. Mitchell Mlinar as New Vice President of Engineering
BU
10:06aAmentum Wins Range Services Contract Supporting the Navy's Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center
BU
10:05aKreshmore Group Advises EHS Trucking Enterprises in its Sale to RoadOne IntermodaLogistics
BU
10:05aDanny mcdonald joins endeavors as general counsel/chief risk officer
GL
10:05aEmpower Community Care Invests in Carey Group
BU
10:05aZen Asset Management Finalizing Strategic Cultivation Changes
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia Says Fiscal Year Operating Margin Topped Guidance on One-Offs
2Stocks rebound as traders buy back in before Fed testimony
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, Danaher, Darktrace, Intel, Tesla...
4Delivery Hero Expects Food-Delivery Operations to Break Even in 2nd Hal..
5Fed's Powell heads to Hill for hearing with inflation in focus

HOT NEWS