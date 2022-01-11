Prodoscore Sees Significant Growth Amid Higher Demand for Its Productivity Intelligence Software

Company’s momentum is fueled by shift to remote and hybrid work throughout business ecosystem

Prodoscore, the leader in employee visibility and productivity intelligence software, today announced significant milestones for 2021, with over 200% year-over-year revenue growth, key leadership hires and new product integrations–during a year stacked with major upheavals, both economic and within the business landscape.

With remote and hybrid work options becoming more commonplace in the business ecosystem, Prodoscore’s intelligence software is now even more essential. Companies are looking for greater visibility into their employees’ productivity, along with the actionable insights Prodoscore software delivers to efficiently manage their business going forward.

To help drive its growth, Prodoscore named David Powell as President and Will Descent as VP of Channel. Powell, who joined Prodoscore in May, is a 25-year veteran of the IT industry and has had an incredibly successful career in the SaaS space. He was named a CRN Channel Chief in 2017 and 2021 and listed in the Birmingham Business Journal’s Top 40 Under 40 in 2011. Powell also made the “Top 250 People in Managed Services” list by MSPmentor a total of five times.

Descent, a 10-year channel and emerging technology IT professional, has been instrumental in building partner programs from the ground up for several organizations. He has successfully built channel programs for VARs, MSPs, consultants, master agents, and other strategic alliances. Prior to joining the Prodoscore team, Descent drove key initiatives at Perch Security to enable their partner ecosystem and build their cybersecurity practice areas.

Additional highlights from 2021 include:

100% growth YoY in licenses

200% growth YoY in revenue

Continued growth in the enterprise space

Growing mobile and distributed teams

Over a dozen new product integrations, including Google Workspace and RingCentral

The expansion of channel efforts, led by Descent

The successful implementation of the beta program of Prodoscore’s happiness/wellbeing index, expected to launch in Q1 2022

“Prodoscore productivity intelligence software fits perfectly into the narrative today around hybrid and remote work, as businesses recognize the importance of having visibility into their employees’ daily engagement,” said Prodoscore CEO Sam Naficy. “We’re confident that within the next couple of years, productivity intelligence will become a necessity in every business.”

About Prodoscore

Prodoscore™ is a company dedicated to empowering teams to be more effective and productive, validated with improved performance and enhanced contributions. By providing visibility into employee activities through a single, easy-to-understand productivity score, a “prodoscore” is calculated to improve workforce productivity and streamline the employee experience. Prodoscore works seamlessly with cloud tools like Google Workspace, Office365, CRM systems, and VoIP calling platforms, allowing it to be quickly implemented and maintained. Learn more at prodoscore.com.

