Transmission of material in this release is embargoed until USDL 21-1618 8:30 a.m. (ET), Friday, September 10, 2021 Technical information: (202) 691-7705 • ppi-info@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/ppi Media contact: (202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov PRODUCER PRICE INDEXES - AUGUST 2021 The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.7 percent in August, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Final demand prices moved up 1.0 percent in July, the same as in June. (See table A.) On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index rose 8.3 percent for the 12 months ended in August, the largest advance since 12-month data were first calculated in November 2010. Leading the August increase in the index for final demand, prices for final demand services rose 0.7 percent. The index for final demand goods moved up 1.0 percent. Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services moved up 0.3 percent in August after increasing 0.9 percent in July. For the 12 months ended in August, the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 6.3 percent, the largest advance since 12-month data were first calculated in August 2014. Chart 1. One-month percent changes in selected PPI final demand price indexes, seasonally adjusted Percent change 2.0 1.0 0.0 -1.0 Aug'20 Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July Aug'21 Final demand Final demand goods Final demand services Chart 2. Twelve-month percent changes in selected PPI final demand price indexes, not seasonally adjusted Percent change 14.0 12.0 10.0 8.0 6.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 -2.0 Aug'20 Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July Aug'21 Final demand Final demand goods Final demand services

Final Demand Final demand services: Prices for final demand services moved up 0.7 percent in August, the eighth consecutive advance. Two-thirds of the broad-based increase in August can be traced to the index for final demand trade services, which rose 1.5 percent. (Trade indexes measure changes in margins received by wholesalers and retailers.) Prices for final demand transportation and warehousing services and for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing climbed 2.8 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively. Product detail: Over 30 percent of the August increase in prices for final demand services can be traced to a 7.8-percent rise in margins for health, beauty, and optical goods retailing. The indexes for transportation of passengers (partial), chemicals and allied products wholesaling, bundled wired telecommunications access services, machinery and equipment parts and supplies wholesaling, and traveler accommodation services also moved higher. Conversely, prices for hospital outpatient care fell 1.5 percent. The indexes for hardware, building materials, and supplies retailing and for securities brokerage, dealing, investment advice, and related services also decreased. (See table 4.) Final demand goods: The index for final demand goods moved up 1.0 percent in August after increasing 0.6 percent in July. In August, half of the broad-based advance can be attributed to a 2.9-percent rise in prices for final demand foods. The indexes for final demand goods less foods and energy and for final demand energy also moved higher, 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Product detail: About a quarter of the August advance in prices for final demand goods can be attributed to an 8.5-percent rise in the index for meats. Prices for residential natural gas, industrial chemicals, processed young chickens, motor vehicles, and steel mill products also moved higher. In contrast, the index for iron and steel scrap decreased 3.7 percent. Prices for diesel fuel and for natural, processed, and imitation cheese also moved lower. 2

Intermediate Demand by Commodity Type Within intermediate demand in August, prices for processed goods advanced 1.0 percent, the index for unprocessed goods also increased 1.0 percent, and prices for services rose 0.3 percent. (See tables B and C.) Processed goods for intermediate demand: The index for processed goods for intermediate demand moved up 1.0 percent in August after rising 1.7 percent in July. Most of the increase in August is attributable to prices for processed materials less foods and energy, which advanced 1.3 percent. The index for processed foods and feeds rose 2.1 percent. Conversely, prices for processed energy goods fell 0.6 percent. For the 12 months ended in August, the index for processed goods for intermediate demand climbed 23.0 percent, the largest 12-month increase since jumping 23.6 percent in February 1975. Product detail: One-third of the August advance in the index for processed goods for intermediate demand can be traced to prices for industrial chemicals, which rose 4.9 percent. The indexes for steel mill products; meats; structural, architectural, and pre-engineered metal products; plastic products; and industrial electric power also moved higher. In contrast, diesel fuel prices decreased 1.6 percent. The indexes for softwood lumber and for natural, processed, and imitation cheese also declined. (See table 5.) Unprocessed goods for intermediate demand: The index for unprocessed goods for intermediate demand rose 1.0 percent in August, the fifth consecutive increase. The advance in August is attributable to prices for unprocessed foodstuffs and feedstuffs, which jumped 3.8 percent. Conversely, the index for unprocessed energy materials fell 0.2 percent, while prices for unprocessed nonfood materials less energy were unchanged. For the 12 months ended in August, the index for unprocessed goods for intermediate demand surged 50.1 percent. Product detail: In August, an 11.0-percent increase in the index for slaughter poultry was a major factor in the rise in prices for unprocessed goods for intermediate demand. The indexes for natural gas, corn, wheat, slaughter steers and heifers, and corrugated recyclable paper also moved higher. In contrast, crude petroleum prices decreased 10.1 percent. The indexes for iron and steel scrap and for raw milk also declined. 3

Services for intermediate demand: The index for services for intermediate demand rose 0.3 percent in August, the ninth consecutive increase. In August, 80 percent of the advance can be traced to margins for trade services for intermediate demand, which moved up 1.1 percent. Prices for transportation and warehousing services for intermediate demand also rose 1.1 percent. Conversely, the index for services less trade, transportation, and warehousing for intermediate demand fell 0.2 percent. For the 12 months ended in August, prices for services for intermediate demand climbed 8.6 percent. Product detail: Nearly 60 percent of the August increase in prices for services for intermediate demand can be attributed to margins for machinery and equipment parts and supplies wholesaling, which rose 2.8 percent. The indexes for metals, minerals, and ores wholesaling; transportation of passengers (partial); building materials, paint, and hardware wholesaling; nonresidential real estate services; and chemicals and allied products wholesaling also advanced. In contrast, prices for television advertising time sales fell 9.0 percent. The indexes for hardware, building material, and supplies retailing and for warehousing, storage, and related services also declined. Intermediate Demand by Production Flow Stage 4 intermediate demand: Prices for stage 4 intermediate demand advanced 0.8 percent in August following a 1.1-percent increase in July. In August, the index for total goods inputs to stage 4 intermediate demand rose 0.9 percent, and prices for total services inputs moved up 0.7 percent. (See table D.) Increases in the indexes for meats; machinery and equipment parts and supplies wholesaling; metals, minerals, and ores wholesaling; structural, architectural, and pre-engineered metal products; steel mill products; and nonresidential real estate services outweighed declines in the indexes for securities brokerage, dealing, investment advice, and related services; softwood lumber; and hardware, building materials, and supplies retailing. (See table 6.) For the 12 months ended in August, prices for stage 4 intermediate demand rose 12.1 percent, the largest advance since 12-month data were first calculated in November 2010. 4

Stage 3 intermediate demand: Prices for stage 3 intermediate demand advanced 1.0 percent in August following a 1.1-percent increase in July. In August, the index for total goods inputs to stage 3 intermediate demand rose 1.9 percent, and prices for total services inputs were unchanged. Advances in the indexes for steel mill products; slaughter poultry; metals, minerals, and ores wholesaling; industrial chemicals; corn; and slaughter steers and heifers outweighed decreasing prices for television advertising time sales, raw milk, and softwood lumber. For the 12 months ended in August, the index for stage 3 intermediate demand moved up 20.2 percent, the same as in July. Stage 2 intermediate demand: The index for stage 2 intermediate demand advanced 0.4 percent in August, the fifth consecutive increase. In August, prices for total goods inputs to stage 2 intermediate demand rose 0.5 percent, and the index for total services inputs moved up 0.3 percent. Increases in the indexes for gas fuels; industrial chemicals; steel mill products; machinery and equipment parts and supplies wholesaling; transportation of passengers (partial); and oilseeds outweighed decreasing prices for crude petroleum, television advertising time sales, and softwood lumber. For the 12 months ended in August, the index for stage 2 intermediate demand advanced 21.8 percent. Stage 1 intermediate demand: Prices for stage 1 intermediate demand rose 0.9 percent in August following a 1.9-percent increase in July. In August, the index for total goods inputs to stage 1 intermediate demand moved up 1.3 percent, and prices for total services inputs advanced 0.5 percent. Increases in the indexes for industrial chemicals; steel mill products; metals, minerals, and ores wholesaling; transportation of passengers (partial); building materials, paint, and hardware wholesaling; and structural, architectural, and pre- engineered metal products outweighed decreases in the indexes for hardware, building materials, and supplies retailing; securities brokerage, dealing, investment advice, and related services; and diesel fuel. For the 12 months ended in August, prices for stage 1 intermediate demand rose 21.1 percent. ________________ The Producer Price Index for September 2021 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET). 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.