Producer Price Index Growth Expected to Slow -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Apr 102 (5) 98.2
1000 Job Openings & Mar 7.5M (3) 7.4M
Labor Turnover
Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Apr +0.2% (14) +0.6%
-- ex food & energy M/M Apr +0.3% (14) +0.3%
0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Apr +3.6% (9) +2.6%
-- ex food & energy Y/Y Apr +2.0% (9) +1.6%
1400 Monthly Federal Budget Apr N/A -$738B*
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 8 505K (6) 498K
0830 Producer Price Index Apr +0.3% (13) +1.0%
-- ex food & energy Apr +0.4% (12) +0.7%
-- ex food, energy, trade Apr +0.4% (3) +0.6%
Friday 0830 Retail Sales Apr +1.0% (14) +9.8%
-- ex autos Apr +0.8% (13) +8.4%
0830 Import Prices Apr +0.6% (6) +1.2%
0915 Industrial Production Apr +1.0% (11) +1.4%
0915 Capacity Utilization Apr 75.1% (9) 74.4%
1000 Business Inventories Mar +0.3% (8) +0.5%
1000 Consumer Sentiment May 90.1 (10) 88.3**
(Prelim)
*April 2020 Reading
**End-April Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
