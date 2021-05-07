Producer Price Index Growth Expected to Slow -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Apr 102 (5) 98.2 1000 Job Openings & Mar 7.5M (3) 7.4M Labor Turnover Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Apr +0.2% (14) +0.6% -- ex food & energy M/M Apr +0.3% (14) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Apr +3.6% (9) +2.6% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Apr +2.0% (9) +1.6% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Apr N/A -$738B* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 8 505K (6) 498K 0830 Producer Price Index Apr +0.3% (13) +1.0% -- ex food & energy Apr +0.4% (12) +0.7% -- ex food, energy, trade Apr +0.4% (3) +0.6% Friday 0830 Retail Sales Apr +1.0% (14) +9.8% -- ex autos Apr +0.8% (13) +8.4% 0830 Import Prices Apr +0.6% (6) +1.2% 0915 Industrial Production Apr +1.0% (11) +1.4% 0915 Capacity Utilization Apr 75.1% (9) 74.4% 1000 Business Inventories Mar +0.3% (8) +0.5% 1000 Consumer Sentiment May 90.1 (10) 88.3** (Prelim) *April 2020 Reading **End-April Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

