News: Latest News
Producer Price Index Growth Expected to Slow -- Data Week Ahead

05/07/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Apr       102    (5)    98.2 
          1000  Job Openings &              Mar       7.5M   (3)    7.4M 
                  Labor Turnover 
Wednesday 0830  Consumer Price Index M/M    Apr      +0.2%   (14)  +0.6% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Apr      +0.3%   (14)  +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index Y/Y    Apr      +3.6%   (9)   +2.6% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Apr      +2.0%   (9)   +1.6% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Apr       N/A         -$738B* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              May 8     505K   (6)    498K 
          0830  Producer Price Index        Apr      +0.3%   (13)  +1.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Apr      +0.4%   (12)  +0.7% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Apr      +0.4%   (3)   +0.6% 
Friday    0830  Retail Sales                Apr      +1.0%   (14)  +9.8% 
                  -- ex autos               Apr      +0.8%   (13)  +8.4% 
          0830  Import Prices               Apr      +0.6%   (6)   +1.2% 
          0915  Industrial Production       Apr      +1.0%   (11)   +1.4% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Apr       75.1%  (9)    74.4% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Mar      +0.3%   (8)   +0.5% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          May       90.1   (10)   88.3** 
                 (Prelim) 
 
*April 2020 Reading 
**End-April Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-07-21 1415ET

HOT NEWS