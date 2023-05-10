The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 6 245K (21) 242K 0830 Producer Price Index Apr +0.3% (24) -0.5% -- ex food & energy Apr +0.2% (21) -0.1% -- ex food, energy, trade Apr +0.2% (5) +0.1% Friday 0830 Import Prices Apr +0.3% (16) -0.6% 1000 Consumer Sentiment May 63.0 (22) 63.5* (Prelim) *End-April Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

