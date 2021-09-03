Log in
Producer Price Index Seen Up 0.5% -- Data Week Ahead

09/03/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 1000  Job Openings &              Jul       10.0M  (6)    10.1M 
                  Labor Turnover 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Jul     +$25.5B  (8)  +$37.6B 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Sep 4     335K   (10)   340K 
Friday    0830  Producer Price Index        Aug      +0.5%   (16)  +1.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Aug      +0.5%   (13)  +1.0% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Aug      +0.4%   (6)   +0.9% 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories       Jul      +0.6%   (6)   +1.1% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 1417ET

