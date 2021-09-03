Producer Price Index Seen Up 0.5% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Wednesday 1000 Job Openings & Jul 10.0M (6) 10.1M Labor Turnover 1500 Consumer Credit Jul +$25.5B (8) +$37.6B Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 4 335K (10) 340K Friday 0830 Producer Price Index Aug +0.5% (16) +1.0% -- ex food & energy Aug +0.5% (13) +1.0% -- ex food, energy, trade Aug +0.4% (6) +0.9% 1000 Wholesale Inventories Jul +0.6% (6) +1.1% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

