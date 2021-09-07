Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Producer Price Index Seen Up 0.6% -- Data Week Ahead Update

09/07/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 1000  Job Openings &              Jul       10.1M  (10)   10.1M 
                  Labor Turnover 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Jul     +$25.5B  (14) +$37.6B 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Sep 4     335K   (21)   340K 
Friday    0830  Producer Price Index        Aug      +0.6%   (29)  +1.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Aug      +0.5%   (26)  +1.0% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Aug      +0.5%   (10)  +0.9% 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories       Jul      +0.6%   (13)  +1.1% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-21 1415ET

Latest news "Commodities"
02:26pOil losses from Hurricane Ida rank among worst in 16 years
RE
02:22pZambian president names new mines minister
RE
02:22pZambia's hichilema designates francis chipimo as central bank governor - statement
RE
02:17pZambia's president hichilema announces paul chanda kabuswe as new minister of mines and minerals
RE
02:16pProducer Price Index Seen Up 0.6% -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:09pMetals warehouses in New Orleans operating normally after Ida -sources
RE
02:07pGold hastens retreat as dollar gains upper hand
RE
02:04pComex Copper Settles 1.11% Lower at $4.2775 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:04pComex Silver Settles 1.73% Lower at $24.334 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:04pComex Gold Settles 1.91% Lower at $1795.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ
2World, U.S. share markets come under pressure as Delta, economic worrie..
3U.S. Congress stuck between a rock and a hard place on raising debt lim..
4Deutsche Telekom lifts T-Mobile U.S. stake in SoftBank swap deal
5Allianz : Exclusive-Allianz under investigation in Germany over investm..

HOT NEWS