Producer Price Index and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy May 93.0 (5) 93.2
0830 Producer Price Index May +0.8% (14) +0.5%
-- ex food & energy May +0.6% (11) +0.4%
-- ex food, energy, trade May N/A +0.6%
Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales May +0.2% (16) +0.9%
-- ex autos May +0.8% (16) +0.6%
0830 Import Prices May +1.2% (8) +0.0%
0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Jun 1 (8) -11.6
1000 Business Inventories Apr +1.3% (8) +2.0%
1000 Housing Mkt Index Jun 68 (9) 69
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 11 219K (8) 229K
0830 Housing Starts May 1.71M (15) 1.724M
-- percent change May -0.8% -0.2%
0830 Building Permits May 1.78M (10) 1.819M
-- percent change May -2.1% -3.2%
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jun 7 (10) 2.6
Friday 0915 Industrial Production May +0.4% (15) +1.1%
0915 Capacity Utilization May +79.3% (15) 79.0%
1000 Leading Index May -0.4% (8) -0.3%
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
