News: Latest News
Latest News 

Producer Price Index and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

06/10/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          May       93.0   (5)    93.2 
          0830  Producer Price Index        May      +0.8%   (14)  +0.5% 
                  -- ex food & energy       May      +0.6%   (11)  +0.4% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade May       N/A          +0.6% 
Wednesday 0830  Retail Sales                May      +0.2%   (16)  +0.9% 
                  -- ex autos               May      +0.8%   (16)  +0.6% 
          0830  Import Prices               May      +1.2%   (8)   +0.0% 
          0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy    Jun       1      (8)   -11.6 
          1000  Business Inventories        Apr      +1.3%   (8)   +2.0% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index           Jun       68     (9)    69 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jun 11    219K   (8)    229K 
          0830  Housing Starts              May       1.71M  (15)   1.724M 
                  -- percent change         May      -0.8%         -0.2% 
          0830  Building Permits            May       1.78M  (10)   1.819M 
                  -- percent change         May      -2.1%         -3.2% 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Jun       7      (10)   2.6 
Friday    0915  Industrial Production       May      +0.4%   (15)  +1.1% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        May      +79.3%  (15)   79.0% 
          1000  Leading Index               May      -0.4%   (8)   -0.3% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1416ET

HOT NEWS