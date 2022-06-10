Producer Price Index and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy May 93.0 (5) 93.2 0830 Producer Price Index May +0.8% (14) +0.5% -- ex food & energy May +0.6% (11) +0.4% -- ex food, energy, trade May N/A +0.6% Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales May +0.2% (16) +0.9% -- ex autos May +0.8% (16) +0.6% 0830 Import Prices May +1.2% (8) +0.0% 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Jun 1 (8) -11.6 1000 Business Inventories Apr +1.3% (8) +2.0% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Jun 68 (9) 69 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 11 219K (8) 229K 0830 Housing Starts May 1.71M (15) 1.724M -- percent change May -0.8% -0.2% 0830 Building Permits May 1.78M (10) 1.819M -- percent change May -2.1% -3.2% 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jun 7 (10) 2.6 Friday 0915 Industrial Production May +0.4% (15) +1.1% 0915 Capacity Utilization May +79.3% (15) 79.0% 1000 Leading Index May -0.4% (8) -0.3% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

