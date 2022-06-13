Producer Price Index and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy May 93.0 (11) 93.2 0830 Producer Price Index May +0.8% (26) +0.5% -- ex food & energy May +0.6% (23) +0.4% -- ex food, energy, trade May +0.6% (7) +0.6% Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales May +0.1% (28) +0.9% -- ex autos May +0.8% (27) +0.6% 0830 Import Prices May +1.0% (16) +0.0% 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Jun 0 (16) -11.6 1000 Business Inventories Apr +1.2% (18) +2.0% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Jun 67 (17) 69 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 11 220K (22) 229K 0830 Housing Starts May 1.68M (28) 1.724M -- percent change May -2.6% -0.2% 0830 Building Permits May 1.78M (19) 1.819M -- percent change May -2.1% -3.2% 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jun 4.8 (20) 2.6 Friday 0915 Industrial Production May +0.4% (27) +1.1% 0915 Capacity Utilization May +79.2% (23) 79.0% 1000 Leading Index May -0.4% (15) -0.3% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

