Producer Price Index and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy May 93.0 (11) 93.2
0830 Producer Price Index May +0.8% (26) +0.5%
-- ex food & energy May +0.6% (23) +0.4%
-- ex food, energy, trade May +0.6% (7) +0.6%
Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales May +0.1% (28) +0.9%
-- ex autos May +0.8% (27) +0.6%
0830 Import Prices May +1.0% (16) +0.0%
0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Jun 0 (16) -11.6
1000 Business Inventories Apr +1.2% (18) +2.0%
1000 Housing Mkt Index Jun 67 (17) 69
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 11 220K (22) 229K
0830 Housing Starts May 1.68M (28) 1.724M
-- percent change May -2.6% -0.2%
0830 Building Permits May 1.78M (19) 1.819M
-- percent change May -2.1% -3.2%
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jun 4.8 (20) 2.6
Friday 0915 Industrial Production May +0.4% (27) +1.1%
0915 Capacity Utilization May +79.2% (23) 79.0%
1000 Leading Index May -0.4% (15) -0.3%
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
