News: Latest News
Producer Price Index and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

06/13/2022 | 02:17pm EDT
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          May       93.0   (11)   93.2 
          0830  Producer Price Index        May      +0.8%   (26)  +0.5% 
                  -- ex food & energy       May      +0.6%   (23)  +0.4% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade May      +0.6%   (7)   +0.6% 
Wednesday 0830  Retail Sales                May      +0.1%   (28)  +0.9% 
                  -- ex autos               May      +0.8%   (27)  +0.6% 
          0830  Import Prices               May      +1.0%   (16)  +0.0% 
          0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy    Jun       0      (16)  -11.6 
          1000  Business Inventories        Apr      +1.2%   (18)  +2.0% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index           Jun       67     (17)   69 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jun 11    220K   (22)   229K 
          0830  Housing Starts              May       1.68M  (28)   1.724M 
                  -- percent change         May      -2.6%         -0.2% 
          0830  Building Permits            May       1.78M  (19)   1.819M 
                  -- percent change         May      -2.1%         -3.2% 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Jun       4.8    (20)   2.6 
Friday    0915  Industrial Production       May      +0.4%   (27)  +1.1% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        May      +79.2%  (23)   79.0% 
          1000  Leading Index               May      -0.4%   (15)  -0.3% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 1416ET

HOT NEWS