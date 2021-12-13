Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Producer Price Index and Retail Sales on the Docket -- Data Week Ahead Update

12/13/2021 | 02:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Nov       98.0   (11)   98.2 
          0830  Producer Price Index        Nov      +0.5%   (27)  +0.6% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Nov      +0.4%   (24)  +0.4% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Nov      +0.4%   (8)   +0.4% 
Wednesday 0830  Retail Sales                Nov      +0.8%   (30)  +1.7% 
                  -- ex autos               Nov      +1.0%   (28)  +1.7% 
          0830 Import Prices                Nov      +0.6%   (17)  +1.2% 
          0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy     Dec       25     (17)   30.9 
          1000 Business Inventories         Oct      +1.1%   (18)  +0.7% 
          1000 Housing Mkt Index            Dec       84     (18)   83 
Thursday  0830 Jobless Claims               Dec 11    195K   (22)   184K 
          0830 Housing Starts               Nov       1.56M  (29)   1.52M 
                 -- percent change          Nov      +2.6%         -0.7% 
          0830 Building Permits Nov         Nov       1.66M  (20)   1.65M 
                 -- percent change          Nov      +0.6%         +4.0% 
          0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy            Dec       30     (18)   39 
          0915 Industrial Production        Nov      +0.6%   (27)  +1.6% 
          0915 Capacity Utilization         Nov       76.8%  (22)   76.4% 
          0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI         Dec       58.6   (7)    58.3* 
          0945 Markit Flash Services PMI    Dec       58.2   (6)    58.0* 
          1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy      Dec       25     (3)    24 
                 Composite Index 
 
*Nov Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-21 1415ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.40% 0.71359 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.28% 1.32208 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.57% 0.78144 Delayed Quote.0.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.15% 1.12934 Delayed Quote.-7.39%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.11% 0.013196 Delayed Quote.-3.51%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.50% 0.6759 Delayed Quote.-5.32%
S&P 500 -0.59% 4684.18 Delayed Quote.25.45%
Latest news "Commodities"
02:46pPermian oil output forecast to hit record high in January -EIA
RE
02:44pEcuador declares force majeure for oil exports, output due to erosion
RE
02:32pSoy, corn down on technical selling, improved S.American weather
RE
02:16pProducer Price Index and Retail Sales on the Docket -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:02pComex Copper Settles 0.07% Lower at $4.2800 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pComex Silver Settles 0.59% Higher at $22.290 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pComex Gold Settles 0.19% Higher at $1786.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:34pAltus Strategies Buys Royalties Portfolio for $24.0 Million; Will Hold Placing
DJ
01:32pPeru mining chamber says tax hike proposal risks $50 bln investment
RE
01:26pFrench, German ministers say nuclear power will be difficult subject
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed to pivot on inflation fears in the face of another uncertain year
2Calm and confident before central bank deluge, Turkey lira crashes
3Investors shrug off Boris' warning
4New double act reinforces Ortega family grip on Inditex
5French court slashes UBS tax evasion fine to 1.8 billion euros

HOT NEWS