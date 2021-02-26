Producer Price Index in Industry (2015=100.0), January 2021

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 26 February 2021

PRESS RELEASE

PRODUCER PRICE INDEX IN INDUSTRY: January 2021, y-o-y decrease of 5.4%

The Overall Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry (total of domestic and non domestic market) with base year 2015=100.0 in January 2021 recorded a decrease of 5.4% compared with January 2020. The corresponding index in January 2020 had recorded an increase of 3.1% compared with January 2019 (Table 1.Ι).

The Overall Producer Price Index in January 2020 recorded an increase of 2.3% compared with December 2020. The corresponding index in January 2020 had recorded a decrease of 0.6% compared with December 2019 (Table 1.IΙ).

The average Overall Index for the twelve-month period from February 2020 to January 2021 decreased by 8.0% in comparison with the corresponding index for the period from February 2019 to January 2020, while the increase recorded between the previous twelve-month periods amounted to 0.6% (Table 6).

The time series of PPI are available on the website of ELSTAT, at: http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT15/-

Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry:

Overall Market, Domestic and Non-Domestic Market

40

30

20

10

0

-10

-20

-30

-40

Overall Market

Domestic Market

Non Domestic Market

Information for methodological issues: Division of Business StatisticsInformation for data provision: Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Section of Manufacture - Construction Indices and Industrial Products Head of the Section: Aikaterini Diamantaki

E-mail:data.dissem@statistics.gr

Tel: +30 213 135 2056

Fax: +30 213 135 2506

E-mail:a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

1. Annual rates of change: January 2021 compared with January 2020

The decrease of 5.4% in the Overall Producer Price Index in Industry in January 2021 compared with January 2020 is on account of the annual changes of the sub-indices of the markets as follows:

a. 10.0% decrease in the PPI of the Non Domestic Market (Table 3.Ι).

More specifically, the aforementioned decrease was the result of the yearly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions:

Code Division Rates of change (%)

19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products -26.1

22 Manufacture of rubber and plastic products -6.5

12 Manufacture of tobacco products -5.9

20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products -2.5

21 Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations -2.0

10 Manufacture of food products 0.4

25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products except machinery and equipment 1.0

24 Manufacture of basic metals 2.9

27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 8.9

35 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 26.6

b. 3.8% decrease in the PPI of the Domestic Market (Table 2.Ι).

More specifically, the aforementioned decrease was the result of the yearly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions:

Code Division Rates of change (%)

19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products -22.7

35 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply -2.9

10 Manufacture of food products 0.5

22 Manufacture of rubber and plastic products 0.6

24 Manufacture of basic metals 0.8

17 Manufacture of paper-pulp, paper and paper products 1.0

11 Manufacture of beverages 1.7

28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 4.1

25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products except machinery and equipment 4.9

05 Mining of coal and lignite 40.6

2. Monthly rates of change: January 2021 compared with December 2020

The increase of 2.3% in the Overall Producer Price Index in Industry in January 2021 compared with December 2020 is on account of the monthly changes of the sub-indices of the markets as follows:

a. 3.0% increase in the PPI of the Non Domestic Market (Table 3.ΙI).

More specifically, the aforementioned increase was the result of the monthly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions:

Code Division Rates of change (%)

19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 9.4

06 Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas 8.5

35 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 6.3

08 Other mining and quarring 2.8

24 Manufacture of basic metals 1.2

27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 1.0

23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products -0.3

12 Manufacture of tobacco products -0.8

25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products except machinery and equipment -1.0

22 Manufacture of rubber and plastic products -1.0

b. 2.0% increase in the PPI of the Domestic Market (Table 2.ΙI).

More specifically, the aforementioned increase was the result of the monthly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions:

Code Division Rates of change (%)

19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 8.6

25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products except machinery and equipment 4.6

35 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 2.2

24 Manufacture of basic metals 0.7

27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 0.6

22 Manufacture of rubber and plastic products 0.6

20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 0.6

17 Manufacture of paper-pulp, paper and paper products 0.3

10 Manufacture of food products 0.1

21 Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations -1.4

Table 1. Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry: Overall Market

Ι. Annual changes

Main Industrial Groupings - MIGs

Overall Market

Intermediate Goods

Capital Goods

Durable Consumer Goods

Non-Durable Consumer Goods

Energy

Base year: 2015=100.0

Weighting coefficient

100.00

20.24

4.69

1.34

26.35

47.39

ΙI. Monthly changes

Main Industrial Groupings - MIGsWeighting coefficient

January 2021

DecemberRates of change (%)

January 2020

December

2020

2019

Rates of change (%)

Overall Market

100.00

99.36

97.16 2.3

104.98

105.59 -0.6

Intermediate Goods

20.24

101.96

101.28 0.7

100.85

100.98 -0.1

Capital Goods

4.69

105.18

103.46 1.7

102.35

101.10 1.2

Durable Consumer Goods

1.34

102.03

102.38 -0.3

101.53

101.03 0.5

Non-Durable Consumer Goods

26.35

99.29

99.43 -0.1

99.29

99.57 -0.3

Energy

47.39

97.63

93.36 4.6

110.27

112.90 -2.3

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percantage changes up to one decimal digit when published.

* The divergences in the sums of the weighting coefficients of the Overall Markets are due to rounding up to two decimal digits.