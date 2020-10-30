Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Producer Price Index in Industry (2015=100.0), September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 06:30am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 30 October 2020

PRESS RELEASE

PRODUCER PRICE INDEX IN INDUSTRY: September 2020, y-o-y decrease of 8.6%

The Overall Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry (total of domestic and non domestic market) with base year 2015=100.0 in September 2020 recorded a decrease of 8.6% compared with September 2019. The corresponding index in September 2019 had recorded a decrease of 2.0% compared with September 2018 (Table 1.Ι).

The Overall Producer Price Index in September 2020 recorded a decrease of 0.8% compared with August 2020. The corresponding index in September 2019 had recorded an increase of 1.3% compared with August 2019 (Table 1.IΙ).

The average Overall Index for the twelve-month period from October 2019 to September 2020 decreased by 5.2% in comparison with the corresponding index for the period from October 2018 to September 2019, while the increase recorded between the previous twelve-month periods amounted to 1.1% (Table 6).

The time series of PPI are available on the website of ELSTAT, at:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT15/-

Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry:

Overall Market, Domestic and Non-Domestic Market

40

30

20

10

0

-10

-20

-30

-40

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

2018

2019

2020

Overall Market Domestic Market Non Domestic Market

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of Business Statistics

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Section of Manufacture - Construction Indices and Industrial Products

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Aikaterini Diamantaki

Tel: +30 213 135 2056

Fax: +30 213 135 2506

E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

1

1. Annual rates of change: September 2020 compared with September 2019

The decrease of 8.6% in the Overall Producer Price Index in Industry in September 2020 compared with September 2019 is on account of the annual changes of the sub-indices of the markets as follows:

a. 5.6% decrease in the PPI of the Domestic Market (Table 2.Ι).

More specifically, the aforementioned decrease was the result of the yearly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions:

Code

Division

Rates of

change (%)

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

-36.8

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

-5.2

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products except machinery and equipment

-0.9

10

Manufacture of food products

0.4

11

Manufacture of beverages

1.6

33

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

1.7

35

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

3.0

13

Manufacture of textiles

3.7

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

3.7

05

Mining of coal and lignite

40.6

b. 17.8% decrease in the PPI of the Non-Domestic Market (Table 3.Ι).

More specifically, the aforementioned decrease was the result of the yearly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions:

Code

Division

Rates of

change (%)

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

-44.4

35

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

-18.7

08

Other mining and quarring

-5.3

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

-4.1

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

-3.8

21

Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations

-2.1

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

-2.1

24

Manufacture of basic metals

-1.5

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

1.5

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products except machinery and equipment

5.0

2

2. Monthly rates of change: September 2020 compared with August 2020

The decrease of 0.8% in the Overall Producer Price Index in Industry in September 2020 compared with August 2020 is on account of the monthly changes of the sub-indices of the markets as follows:

a. 0.3% decrease in the PPI of the Domestic Market (Table 2.ΙI).

More specifically, the aforementioned decrease was the result of the monthly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions:

Code

Division

Rates of

change (%)

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

-5.5

17

Manufacture of paper-pulp, paper and paper products

-0.4

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

0.1

10

Manufacture of food products

0.1

24

Manufacture of basic metals

0.1

33

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

0.1

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

0.2

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

0.6

35

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

0.8

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

1.1

b. 2.5% decrease in the PPI of the Non-Domestic Market (Table 3.ΙI).

More specifically, the aforementioned decrease was the result of the monthly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions:

Code

Division

Rates of

change (%)

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

-8.0

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

-3.0

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastic products

-2.3

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

-1.7

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

-0.7

24

Manufacture of basic metals

-0.7

10

Manufacture of food products

0.3

07

Mininigs of metal ores

7.8

32

Other manufacturing

9.0

35

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

40.2

3

Table 1. Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry: Overall Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Ι. Annual changes

Weighting

September

Rates of change (%)

Main Industrial Groupings - MIGs

coefficient

2020

2019

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

Overall Market

100.00

94.94

103.87

106.02

-8.6

-2.0

Intermediate Goods

20.24

100.05

100.83

100.65

-0.8

0.2

Capital Goods

4.69

103.33

101.11

100.87

2.2

0.2

Durable Consumer Goods

1.34

102.16

101.00

101.33

1.1

-0.3

Non-Durable Consumer Goods

26.35

99.12

99.23

99.45

-0.1

-0.2

Energy

47.39

89.39

109.10

114.21

-18.1

-4.5

ΙI. Monthly changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

September

August

Rates of

September

August

Rates of

Groupings - MIGs

coefficient

2020

2020

change (%)

2019

2019

change (%)

Overall Market

100.00

94.94

95.70

-0.8

103.87

102.50

1.3

Intermediate

20.24

100.05

100.31

-0.3

100.83

100.97

-0.1

Goods

Capital Goods

4.69

103.33

103.36

0.0

101.11

101.05

0.1

Durable

1.34

102.16

101.23

0.9

101.00

101.00

0.0

Consumer Goods

Non-Durable

26.35

99.12

99.07

0.1

99.23

99.22

0.0

Consumer Goods

Energy

47.39

89.39

90.95

-1.7

109.10

105.76

3.2

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percantage changes up to one decimal digit when published. * The divergences in the sums of the weighting coefficients of the Overall Markets are due to rounding up to two decimal digits.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 10:29:09 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:51aBOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:51aAWILCO LNG : Financial calendar
AQ
06:51aFASTLY : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06:51aNVENT ELECTRIC PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:51aCHEVRON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:51aKKR & CO. INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
06:51aNOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS : to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call on November 12
BU
06:50aS.African budget lacks detail on reform implementation, debt will increase says Moody's
RE
06:48aDAIMLER : Truck Buys Minority Stake in Luminar Technologies
DJ
06:47aChevron posts profit on deep cost cuts, improved oil prices
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : late iPhone launch temporarily wiped $100 billion off its stock value
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : BioNTech CEO expects data from late-stage study soon
4World stocks take fresh dip as COVID infection rate weighs
5ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group