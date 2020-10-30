Producer Price Index in Industry (2015=100.0), September 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 30 October 2020

PRESS RELEASE

PRODUCER PRICE INDEX IN INDUSTRY: September 2020, y-o-y decrease of 8.6%

The Overall Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry (total of domestic and non domestic market) with base year 2015=100.0 in September 2020 recorded a decrease of 8.6% compared with September 2019. The corresponding index in September 2019 had recorded a decrease of 2.0% compared with September 2018 (Table 1.Ι).

The Overall Producer Price Index in September 2020 recorded a decrease of 0.8% compared with August 2020. The corresponding index in September 2019 had recorded an increase of 1.3% compared with August 2019 (Table 1.IΙ).

The average Overall Index for the twelve-month period from October 2019 to September 2020 decreased by 5.2% in comparison with the corresponding index for the period from October 2018 to September 2019, while the increase recorded between the previous twelve-month periods amounted to 1.1% (Table 6).

The time series of PPI are available on the website of ELSTAT, at:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT15/-

Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry:

Overall Market, Domestic and Non-Domestic Market

40 30 20 10 0 -10 -20 -30 -40 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 2018 2019 2020

Overall Market Domestic Market Non Domestic Market