Producer Price Index in Industry (2015=100.0), September 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 30 October 2020
PRESS RELEASE
PRODUCER PRICE INDEX IN INDUSTRY: September 2020, y-o-y decrease of 8.6%
The Overall Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry (total of domestic and non domestic market) with base year 2015=100.0 in September 2020 recorded a decrease of 8.6% compared with September 2019. The corresponding index in September 2019 had recorded a decrease of 2.0% compared with September 2018 (Table 1.Ι).
The Overall Producer Price Index in September 2020 recorded a decrease of 0.8% compared with August 2020. The corresponding index in September 2019 had recorded an increase of 1.3% compared with August 2019 (Table 1.IΙ).
The average Overall Index for the twelve-month period from October 2019 to September 2020 decreased by 5.2% in comparison with the corresponding index for the period from October 2018 to September 2019, while the increase recorded between the previous twelve-month periods amounted to 1.1% (Table 6).
The time series of PPI are available on the website of ELSTAT, at:
http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT15/-
Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry:
Overall Market, Domestic and Non-Domestic Market
Information for methodological issues:
Information for data provision:
Division of Business Statistics
Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
Section of Manufacture - Construction Indices and Industrial Products
E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
Head of the Section: Aikaterini Diamantaki
Tel: +30 213 135 2056
Fax: +30 213 135 2506
E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr
