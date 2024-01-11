The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Friday 0830 Producer Price Index Dec +0.1% (20) +0.0% -- ex food & energy Dec +0.2% (18) +0.0% -- ex food, energy, trade Dec +0.2% (4) +0.1% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
