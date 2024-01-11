The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Friday    0830  Producer Price Index           Dec      +0.1%    (20)  +0.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy          Dec      +0.2%    (18)  +0.0% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade    Dec      +0.2%    (4)   +0.1% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
