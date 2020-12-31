Log in
Producer Price Indices for Services, 3rd Quarter 2020

12/31/2020 | 05:15am EST
HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 31 December 2020

PRESS RELEASE

PRODUCER PRICE INDICES FOR SERVICES: 3rd Quarter 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the evolution of the Producer Price Indices for Services (SPPI), with base year 2015=100.0 and reference period the 3rd quarter 2020, according to provisional data, as follows:

Service categories (statistical classification NACE Rev.2)

Annual rates of

change (%)

Freight transport services by road and removal services (group 494)

-0.4

Sea and coastal passenger and freight water transport services (groups 501_502)

0.8

Air transport services (division 51)

-12.1

Warehousing and storage services (class 5210)

-1.0

Cargo handling services (class 5224)

-0.4

Postal and courier services (division 53)

18.4

Telecommunications services (division 61)

-0.4

Information technology services (division 62)

0.4

Information services (division 63)

2.1

Legal services (group 691)

0.0

Accounting, bookkeeping and auditing services; tax consulting services (group 692)

0.1

Management consulting services (group 702)

-5.8

Architectural and engineering services and related technical consulting services (group 711)

-6.4

Technical testing and analysis services (group 712)

-0.7

Services provided by advertising agencies (class 7311)

0.5

Media representation services (class 7312)

2.9

Market research and public opinion polling services (group 732)

-1.1

Employment services (division 78)

0.0

Security and investigation services (division 80)

-0.2

Cleaning services (group 812)

0.0

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision

Business Statistics Division

Tel: (+30) 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Trade and Services Indices Section

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Konstantinos Thomas

Tel: (+30) 213 135 2048, Fax: (+30) 210 135 2714

E-mail: k.thomas@statistics.gr

1

More specifically, the evolution of the Producer Price Indices for the Services is depicted in the following tables and graphs.

  • Table 1 shows the above-mentioned indices for the 3rd quarter of the years 2020, 2019 and 2018 and the respective annual rates of change.
  • Table 2 shows the above mentioned indices and their quarterly rates of change for the 3rd quarter of 2020, compared with the 2nd quarter of 2020, and for the 3rd quarter of 2019 compared with the 2nd quarter 2019.
  • Table 3 and the corresponding graphs show the above-mentioned indices per quarter for the period 2018-2020.

The data are provisional when first released and published as final in the next quarter.

On ELSTAT's website: www.statistics.grand in particular at the link: http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT59/-, the information note on the revision of the SPPI is available, as well as the timeseries of the indices.

2

Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Producer Price Indices for Services

Base year: 2015=100.0

3rd quarter

Annual rates of change

Codes

Services categories

(%)

2020

2019

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

494

Freight transport services by road

and removal services

50 (501_502)

Sea and coastal passenger and

freight water transport services

51

Air transport services

5210

Warehousing and storage

services

5224

Cargo handling services

53

Postal and courier services

531

Postal services under universal

service obligation

532

Other postal and courier services

  1. Telecommunications services
  2. Information technology services
  3. Information services

69

Legal and accounting services

  1. Legal services
  2. Accounting, bookkeeping and auditing services; tax consulting

services

702

Management consulting services

(69_702)

Legal, accounting and

management consultancy

activities

71 (711_712)

Architectural and engineering

services; technical testing and

analysis services

  1. Architectural and engineering services, related technical consulting services
  2. Technical testing and analysis services

73 (731_732)

Advertising and market research

services

731

Advertising services

7311

Services provided by advertising

agencies

7312

Media representation services

732Market research and public opinion services

78

Employment services

80Security and investigation services

812

Cleaning services

100.7

101.1

100.7

-0.4

0.4

109.3

108.4

107.1

0.8

1.3

108.2

123.0

112.0

-12.1

9.9

107.1

108.2

107.2

-1.0

0.9

108.8

109.3

106.3

-0.4

2.8

118.1

99.7

99.2

18.4

0.5

142.3

96.7

96.7

47.2

0.0

103.4

101.3

100.3

2.1

0.9

134.8

135.3

134.6

-0.4

0.5

101.1

100.7

101.5

0.4

-0.8

97.5

95.5

97.9

2.1

-2.5

99.3

99.3

98.4

0.0

0.9

101.9

101.9

101.9

0.0

0.0

96.8

96.7

94.9

0.1

1.9

103.1

109.4

107.7

-5.8

1.6

101.1

103.9

102.6

-2.7

1.2

91.2

96.8

97.8

-5.8

-1.0

90.2

96.4

97.5

-6.4

-1.2

99.4

100.1

99.9

-0.7

0.2

97.2

96.6

96.0

0.6

0.6

97.1

96.3

95.7

0.9

0.6

99.2

98.7

98.6

0.5

0.1

85.9

83.6

80.5

2.9

3.8

97.5

98.6

98.5

-1.1

0.1

95.7

95.7

92.9

0.0

3.0

104.7

104.9

102.9

-0.2

1.9

96.6

96.6

95.3

0.0

1.4

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

3

Table 2. Quarterly rates of change of the Producer Price Indices for Services

Base year: 2015=100.0

2020

Rates of

2019

Rates of

Codes

Services categories

change

change

Q3

Q2

(%)

Q3

Q2

(%)

494

Freight transport services by

100.7

101.2

-0.4

101.1

101.1

0.1

road and removal services

50 (501_502)

Sea and coastal passenger and

109.3

105.1

4.0

108.4

104.8

3.5

freight water transport services

51

Air transport services

108.2

107.7

0.5

123.0

107.6

14.3

5210

Warehousing and storage

107.1

107.1

0.0

108.2

108.2

0.0

services

5224

Cargo handling services

108.8

108.9

-0.1

109.3

107.4

1.8

53

Postal and courier services

118.1

117.9

0.2

99.7

99.7

0.0

531

Postal services under universal

142.3

142.3

0.0

96.7

96.7

0.0

service obligation

532

Other postal and courier

103.4

103.0

0.4

101.3

101.3

0.0

services

61

Telecommunications services

134.8

135.2

-0.3

135.3

135.9

-0.4

62

Information technology services

101.1

101.0

0.1

100.7

101.3

-0.6

63

Information services

97.5

98.3

-0.7

95.5

97.3

-1.8

69

Legal and accounting services

99.3

100.0

-0.6

99.3

99.3

0.0

691

Legal services

101.9

101.9

0.0

101.9

101.8

0.1

692

Accounting, bookkeeping and

auditing services; tax consulting

96.8

98.1

-1.3

96.7

96.8

-0.1

services

702

Management consulting

103.1

108.6

-5.1

109.4

113.6

-3.7

services

(69_702)

Legal, accounting and

management consultancy

101.1

103.9

-2.8

103.9

105.8

-1.8

activities

71 (711_712)

Architectural and engineering

services; technical testing and

91.2

93.0

-1.9

96.8

97.3

-0.5

analysis services

711

Architectural and engineering

services, related technical

90.2

92.2

-2.2

96.4

96.9

-0.6

consulting services

712

Technical testing and analysis

99.4

99.7

-0.3

100.1

100.1

0.0

services

73 (731_732)

Advertising and market

97.2

98.9

-1.7

96.6

98.7

-2.2

research services

731

Advertising services

97.1

99.0

-1.9

96.3

98.7

-2.4

7311

Services provided by advertising

99.2

99.2

0.0

98.7

98.7

0.0

agencies

7312

Media representation services

85.9

98.0

-12.3

83.6

98.8

-15.4

732

Market research and public

97.5

97.5

-0.1

98.6

98.6

0.0

opinion services

78

Employment services

95.7

95.7

0.0

95.7

95.7

0.0

80

Security and investigation

104.7

104.7

0.0

104.9

104.9

0.0

services

812

Cleaning services

96.6

96.6

0.0

96.6

96.6

0.0

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 10:14:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
