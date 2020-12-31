Producer Price Indices for Services, 3rd Quarter 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the evolution of the Producer Price Indices for Services (SPPI), with base year 2015=100.0 and reference period the 3rd quarter 2020, according to provisional data, as follows:

More specifically, the evolution of the Producer Price Indices for the Services is depicted in the following tables and graphs.

Table 1 shows the above-mentioned indices for the 3 rd quarter of the years 2020, 2019 and 2018 and the respective annual rates of change.

above-mentioned indices for the 3 quarter of the years 2020, 2019 and 2018 and the respective annual rates of change. Table 2 shows the above mentioned indices and their quarterly rates of change for the 3 rd quarter of 2020, compared with the 2 nd quarter of 2020, and for the 3 rd quarter of 2019 compared with the 2 nd quarter 2019.

quarter of 2020, compared with the 2 quarter of 2020, and for the 3 quarter of 2019 compared with the 2 quarter 2019. Table 3 and the corresponding graphs show the above-mentioned indices per quarter for the period 2018-2020.

The data are provisional when first released and published as final in the next quarter.

On ELSTAT's website: www.statistics.grand in particular at the link: http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT59/-, the information note on the revision of the SPPI is available, as well as the timeseries of the indices.

