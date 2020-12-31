HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 31 December 2020
PRESS RELEASE
PRODUCER PRICE INDICES FOR SERVICES: 3rd Quarter 2020
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the evolution of the Producer Price Indices for Services (SPPI), with base year 2015=100.0 and reference period the 3rd quarter 2020, according to provisional data, as follows:
|
Service categories (statistical classification NACE Rev.2)
|
Annual rates of
|
change (%)
|
|
|
|
∙ Freight transport services by road and removal services (group 494)
|
-0.4
|
|
|
∙ Sea and coastal passenger and freight water transport services (groups 501_502)
|
0.8
|
|
|
∙ Air transport services (division 51)
|
-12.1
|
∙ Warehousing and storage services (class 5210)
|
-1.0
|
|
|
∙ Cargo handling services (class 5224)
|
-0.4
|
∙ Postal and courier services (division 53)
|
18.4
|
|
|
∙ Telecommunications services (division 61)
|
-0.4
|
∙ Information technology services (division 62)
|
0.4
|
|
|
∙ Information services (division 63)
|
2.1
|
∙ Legal services (group 691)
|
0.0
|
|
|
∙ Accounting, bookkeeping and auditing services; tax consulting services (group 692)
|
0.1
|
∙ Management consulting services (group 702)
|
-5.8
|
|
|
∙ Architectural and engineering services and related technical consulting services (group 711)
|
-6.4
|
∙ Technical testing and analysis services (group 712)
|
-0.7
|
∙ Services provided by advertising agencies (class 7311)
|
0.5
|
∙ Media representation services (class 7312)
|
2.9
|
|
|
∙ Market research and public opinion polling services (group 732)
|
-1.1
|
∙ Employment services (division 78)
|
0.0
|
|
|
∙ Security and investigation services (division 80)
|
-0.2
|
∙ Cleaning services (group 812)
|
0.0
|
|
|
1
More specifically, the evolution of the Producer Price Indices for the Services is depicted in the following tables and graphs.
-
Table 1 shows the above-mentioned indices for the 3rd quarter of the years 2020, 2019 and 2018 and the respective annual rates of change.
-
Table 2 shows the above mentioned indices and their quarterly rates of change for the 3rd quarter of 2020, compared with the 2nd quarter of 2020, and for the 3rd quarter of 2019 compared with the 2nd quarter 2019.
-
Table 3 and the corresponding graphs show the above-mentioned indices per quarter for the period 2018-2020.
The data are provisional when first released and published as final in the next quarter.
On ELSTAT's website: www.statistics.grand in particular at the link: http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT59/-, the information note on the revision of the SPPI is available, as well as the timeseries of the indices.
2
Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Producer Price Indices for Services
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3rd quarter
|
|
Annual rates of change
|
|
Codes
|
|
|
Services categories
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020/2019
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
494
|
|
Freight transport services by road
|
|
and removal services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50 (501_502)
|
|
Sea and coastal passenger and
|
|
|
|
freight water transport services
|
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
Air transport services
|
|
|
|
|
|
5210
|
|
Warehousing and storage
|
|
|
services
|
|
|
|
5224
|
|
Cargo handling services
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Postal and courier services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
531
|
|
Postal services under universal
|
|
service obligation
|
|
|
|
|
532
|
|
Other postal and courier services
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Telecommunications services
-
Information technology services
-
Information services
|
69
|
Legal and accounting services
|
|
-
Legal services
-
Accounting, bookkeeping and auditing services; tax consulting
|
|
services
|
702
|
Management consulting services
|
|
|
(69_702)
|
Legal, accounting and
|
|
management consultancy
|
|
activities
|
71 (711_712)
|
Architectural and engineering
|
|
services; technical testing and
|
|
analysis services
-
Architectural and engineering services, related technical consulting services
-
Technical testing and analysis services
|
73 (731_732)
|
Advertising and market research
|
|
services
|
731
|
Advertising services
|
|
|
7311
|
Services provided by advertising
|
|
agencies
|
7312
|
Media representation services
732Market research and public opinion services
80Security and investigation services
|
100.7
|
101.1
|
100.7
|
-0.4
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
109.3
|
108.4
|
107.1
|
0.8
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
108.2
|
123.0
|
112.0
|
-12.1
|
9.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
107.1
|
108.2
|
107.2
|
-1.0
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
108.8
|
109.3
|
106.3
|
-0.4
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
118.1
|
99.7
|
99.2
|
18.4
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
142.3
|
96.7
|
96.7
|
47.2
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
103.4
|
101.3
|
100.3
|
2.1
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
134.8
|
135.3
|
134.6
|
-0.4
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
101.1
|
100.7
|
101.5
|
0.4
|
-0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
97.5
|
95.5
|
97.9
|
2.1
|
-2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.3
|
99.3
|
98.4
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
101.9
|
101.9
|
101.9
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
96.8
|
96.7
|
94.9
|
0.1
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
103.1
|
109.4
|
107.7
|
-5.8
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
101.1
|
103.9
|
102.6
|
-2.7
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
91.2
|
96.8
|
97.8
|
-5.8
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
90.2
|
96.4
|
97.5
|
-6.4
|
-1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.4
|
100.1
|
99.9
|
-0.7
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
97.2
|
96.6
|
96.0
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
97.1
|
96.3
|
95.7
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.2
|
98.7
|
98.6
|
0.5
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
85.9
|
83.6
|
80.5
|
2.9
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
97.5
|
98.6
|
98.5
|
-1.1
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
95.7
|
95.7
|
92.9
|
0.0
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
104.7
|
104.9
|
102.9
|
-0.2
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
96.6
|
96.6
|
95.3
|
0.0
|
1.4
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
3
Table 2. Quarterly rates of change of the Producer Price Indices for Services
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
Rates of
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Rates of
|
|
|
Codes
|
|
|
Services categories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
Q3
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
494
|
|
|
Freight transport services by
|
100.7
|
|
|
101.2
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
101.1
|
|
|
101.1
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
road and removal services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50 (501_502)
|
|
|
Sea and coastal passenger and
|
|
109.3
|
|
|
105.1
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
108.4
|
|
|
104.8
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
freight water transport services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
Air transport services
|
108.2
|
|
|
107.7
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
123.0
|
|
|
107.6
|
|
14.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5210
|
|
|
Warehousing and storage
|
107.1
|
|
|
107.1
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
108.2
|
|
|
108.2
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5224
|
|
|
Cargo handling services
|
108.8
|
|
|
108.9
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
109.3
|
|
|
107.4
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
Postal and courier services
|
|
118.1
|
|
|
117.9
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
99.7
|
|
|
99.7
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
531
|
|
|
Postal services under universal
|
142.3
|
|
|
142.3
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
96.7
|
|
|
96.7
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
service obligation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
532
|
|
|
Other postal and courier
|
103.4
|
|
|
103.0
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
101.3
|
|
|
101.3
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
Telecommunications services
|
134.8
|
|
|
135.2
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
135.3
|
|
|
135.9
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
Information technology services
|
|
101.1
|
|
|
101.0
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
100.7
|
|
|
101.3
|
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
Information services
|
97.5
|
|
|
98.3
|
|
-0.7
|
|
|
95.5
|
|
|
97.3
|
|
-1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
Legal and accounting services
|
|
99.3
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
-0.6
|
|
|
99.3
|
|
|
99.3
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
691
|
|
|
Legal services
|
101.9
|
|
|
101.9
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
101.9
|
|
|
101.8
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
692
|
|
|
Accounting, bookkeeping and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
auditing services; tax consulting
|
96.8
|
|
|
98.1
|
|
-1.3
|
|
|
96.7
|
|
|
96.8
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
702
|
|
|
Management consulting
|
103.1
|
|
|
108.6
|
|
-5.1
|
|
|
109.4
|
|
|
113.6
|
|
-3.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(69_702)
|
|
|
Legal, accounting and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
management consultancy
|
101.1
|
|
|
103.9
|
|
-2.8
|
|
|
103.9
|
|
|
105.8
|
|
-1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71 (711_712)
|
|
|
Architectural and engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services; technical testing and
|
91.2
|
|
|
93.0
|
|
-1.9
|
|
|
96.8
|
|
|
97.3
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
analysis services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
711
|
|
|
Architectural and engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services, related technical
|
90.2
|
|
|
92.2
|
|
-2.2
|
|
|
96.4
|
|
|
96.9
|
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
consulting services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
712
|
|
|
Technical testing and analysis
|
99.4
|
|
|
99.7
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
100.1
|
|
|
100.1
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73 (731_732)
|
|
|
Advertising and market
|
97.2
|
|
|
98.9
|
|
-1.7
|
|
|
96.6
|
|
|
98.7
|
|
-2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
research services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
731
|
|
|
Advertising services
|
97.1
|
|
|
99.0
|
|
-1.9
|
|
|
96.3
|
|
|
98.7
|
|
-2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7311
|
|
|
Services provided by advertising
|
99.2
|
|
|
99.2
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
98.7
|
|
|
98.7
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
agencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7312
|
|
|
Media representation services
|
85.9
|
|
|
98.0
|
|
-12.3
|
|
|
83.6
|
|
|
98.8
|
|
-15.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
732
|
|
|
Market research and public
|
97.5
|
|
|
97.5
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
98.6
|
|
|
98.6
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
opinion services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
Employment services
|
95.7
|
|
|
95.7
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
95.7
|
|
|
95.7
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
Security and investigation
|
104.7
|
|
|
104.7
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
104.9
|
|
|
104.9
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
812
|
|
|
Cleaning services
|
96.6
|
|
|
96.6
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
96.6
|
|
|
96.6
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
4
