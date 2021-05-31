Producer Price Indices in Industry, April 2021

Total Producer Price Index in April 2021 increased by 0.3% compared to the previous month and with 9.8% compared to the same month of 2020. Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in April 2021 increased by 0.9% compared to the previous month; compared to the same month of 2020 the domestic prices rose by 6.8%.
