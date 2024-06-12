The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jun 8      225K   (18)  229K 
          0830  Producer Price Index           May       +0.1%   (21) +0.5% 
                  -- ex food & energy          May       +0.3%   (20) +0.5% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade    May       +0.2%   (5)  +0.4% 
Friday    0830  Import Prices                  May       +0.0%   (15) +0.9% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Jun        71.5   (19)  69.1* 
                  (prelim) 
 
*End-May Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
