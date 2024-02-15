The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Friday 0830 Housing Starts Jan 1.45M (25) 1.460M -- percent change Jan -0.7% -4.3% 0830 Building Permits Jan 1.50M (17) 1.495M -- percent change Jan +0.3% +1.9% 0830 Producer Price Index Jan +0.1% (23) -0.1% -- ex food & energy Jan +0.1% (19) +0.0% -- ex food, energy, trade Jan +0.1% (5) +0.2% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Feb 80.0 (20) 79.0* (Prelim) *Jan Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
