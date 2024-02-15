The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
 
Friday    0830  Housing Starts                 Jan        1.45M  (25)  1.460M 
                  -- percent change            Jan       -0.7%        -4.3% 
          0830  Building Permits               Jan        1.50M  (17)  1.495M 
                  -- percent change            Jan       +0.3%        +1.9% 
          0830  Producer Price Index           Jan       +0.1%   (23) -0.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy          Jan       +0.1%   (19) +0.0% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade    Jan       +0.1%   (5)  +0.2% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Feb        80.0   (20)  79.0* 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*Jan Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
