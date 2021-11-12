Log in
Producer and Import Price Index in October 2021

11/12/2021 | 02:57am EST
Press release

Embargo: 12.11.2021, 8:30

05 Prices

Producer and Import Price Index in October 2021

Producer and Import Price Index rose by 0.6% in October

The Producer and Import Price Index rose in October 2021 by 0.6% compared with the previous month, reaching 104.7 points (December 2020 = 100). Petroleum products, petroleum and natural gas as well as metal products in particular showed higher prices. Compared with October 2020, the price level of the whole range of domestic and imported products rose by 5.1%. These are the results from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

In particular, higher prices for metal products, petroleum products, gas, watches and machinery were responsible for the growth in the producer price index compared with the previous month. The same applies for aluminium products, wiring and wiring devices, electric motors, generators, transformers and sawmilling products. In contrast, lower prices were seen for scrap, medical and dental instruments and supplies as well as fresh vegetables.

The import price index registered higher prices compared with September 2021, particularly for petroleum and natural gas as well as petroleum products. Aluminium and products made therefrom, metal products, machinery, computers and peripheral equipment, instruments and appliances for measuring and testing also became more expensive. In contrast, steel, communication equipment and pharmaceutical preparations became cheaper.

Main results

Index level

Change in % compared to

October 2021

(Base Dec. 2020 = 100)

previous month

October 2020

Producer and Import Price Index (Total)

104.7

0.6

5.1

- Producer Price Index

103.0

0.4

3.1

- Import Price Index

108.5

0.9

9.4

Manufactured products

- Domestic sales

103.5

0.9

3.5

- Exports

102.4

0.1

2.4

SWISS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE FSO, ESPACE DE L'EUROPE 10, CH-2010 NEUCHÂTEL

1

Press release FSO

Applicable prices

The prices of domestic products are surveyed for the domestic market at the first marketing stage (i.e. ex works). These ex works prices include neither valued added tax nor consumption tax (e.g. on tobacco, alcohol or petroleum products).

For exports, net sales prices are surveyed FOB (free on board) which, pursuant to definition, do not include valued added tax.

For imports, prices are surveyed at the Swiss border minus valued added, consumption and customs taxes.

In general, the market prices (transaction prices) for products are surveyed at the time of ordering. Price reductions (discounts) are deducted. Prices in foreign currencies are converted at the exchange rate on the first working day of the survey reference period in Swiss francs. The reference period always covers the period from the 1st to 8th of the survey month. This provision allows the results for the reference month to be calculated and published in the course of the subsequent month.

Producer price index for selected services

Over a period of several years, the producer price index has gradually been extended to the service sector. The latest results are available at (in German):

https://www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/en/home/statistics/prices/producer-prices-import- prices/services.html

Information

PPI information, FSO, Prices section, tel.: +41 58 463 66 06, email: ppi@bfs.admin.ch

FSO Media Office, tel.: +41 58 463 60 13, email: media@bfs.admin.ch

Online

Further information and publications: www.bfs.admin.ch/news/en/2021-0275

Statistics counts for you: www.statistics-counts.ch

NewsMail subscription in German, French and Italian: www.news-stat.admin.ch

FSO website: www.statistics.admin.ch

Access to results

This press release has been established on the basis of the European Statistics Code of Practice, which ensures the independence, integrity and accountability of national and community statistical offices. Privileged access is supervised and under embargo.

In compliance with current legislation and the exercise of its monetary mandate, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) received this press release four working days before its release. For the preparation of economic forecasts and calculation of the quarterly GDP, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) also received the press release four working days before publication. The press agencies received this press release with an embargo of 15 minutes.

SWISS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE FSO, ESPACE DE L'EUROPE 10, CH-2010 NEUCHÂTEL

2

Press release FSO

Producer and Import Price Index, December 2020 = 100

Statistical key figures in October 2021

Main product groups

Weight

Index

Change compared to prev. month

Change

in %

in %

Contribution to

compared to

monthly change

prev. year in %

Producer Price Index: Total

100.0000

103.0

0.4

0.420

3.1

Agricultural and forestry products

2.0714

102.8

-0.8

-0.016

1.3

Stone, sand and gravel, salt

0.5816

100.3

0.0

0.000

0.0

Manufactured products

92.7394

102.9

0.5

0.429

2.9

Food products, beverages, tobacco products

9.7630

101.0

0.1

0.011

0.8

Textiles, wearing apparel, leather and related products, shoes

0.8706

102.3

0.0

0.000

2.4

Timber products

2.3191

104.9

1.0

0.025

5.6

Paper and paper products, printing

1.6073

102.7

0.0

0.000

2.5

Petroleum products

0.7139

160.0

9.3

0.095

71.1

Chemical and pharmaceutical products

29.8095

100.9

0.0

0.000

0.5

Rubber and plastic products

2.2682

106.4

0.0

0.000

6.0

Non-metallic mineral products

1.9258

100.7

0.0

0.000

1.3

Basic metals, metal products

7.2602

113.9

2.0

0.159

14.4

Computer, electronic and optical products, watches

14.5092

101.5

0.6

0.082

1.5

Electrical equipment

5.8293

102.3

0.6

0.037

2.5

Machinery

9.6393

101.6

0.5

0.048

1.6

Motor vehicles, motor vehicle parts, other transport equipment

1.0376

100.8

0.0

0.000

0.9

Furniture and other manufacturing

3.7788

100.3

-0.7

-0.027

0.3

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

1.4076

100.1

0.0

0.000

Electricity and gas supply

3.2092

102.8

2.4

0.075

2.8

Water treatment and distribution, waste collection, recovery

1.3984

110.1

-4.3

-0.068

31.4

Manufactured products: domestic sales

41.4213

103.5

0.9

0.799

3.5

Manufactured products: exports

58.5787

102.4

0.1

0.122

2.4

Agricultural and forestry products

2.0714

102.8

-0.8

-0.016

1.3

Intermediate goods

28.0695

104.7

0.5

0.129

4.8

Capital goods

27.5147

102.4

0.7

0.182

2.4

Consumer durables

1.9576

101.8

0.8

0.015

1.8

Consumer non-durables

35.0655

100.7

0.0

0.008

0.4

Energy

4.1181

112.6

3.9

0.170

13.8

Core inflation

1)

90.4465

101.8

0.3

0.297

1.8

Import Price Index: Total

100.0000

108.5

0.9

0.936

9.4

Agricultural products

1.8769

110.8

-0.2

-0.004

9.6

Mining and quarrying products

1.5903

198.6

16.7

0.422

123.1

Manufactured products

96.5328

106.9

0.5

0.518

7.6

Food products, beverages, tobacco products

5.0468

103.1

0.2

0.012

3.5

Textiles, wearing apparel, leather and related products, shoes

7.0884

100.9

0.0

0.000

1.1

Timber products

1.1761

116.4

0.0

0.000

17.3

Paper and paper products

1.4007

105.8

0.0

0.000

4.9

Petroleum products

2.6323

169.4

10.7

0.402

86.6

Chemical and pharmaceutical products

28.1239

104.2

-0.1

-0.021

3.9

Rubber and plastic products

3.3334

108.6

0.0

0.000

8.0

Non-metallic mineral products

1.6343

105.2

0.0

0.000

5.0

Basic metals, metal products

7.5282

127.6

1.2

0.104

32.5

Computer, electronic and optical products

9.1448

100.2

0.1

0.007

0.2

Electrical equipment

4.9474

103.0

0.4

0.018

2.9

Machinery

8.1482

102.9

0.4

0.032

3.0

Motor vehicles, motor vehicle parts, other transport equipment

10.8729

101.8

0.0

0.000

2.3

Furniture and other manufacturing

5.4554

102.1

-0.7

-0.035

2.1

Agricultural products

1.8769

110.8

-0.2

-0.004

9.6

Intermediate goods

27.0753

115.0

0.3

0.098

16.5

Capital goods

28.9669

102.2

0.2

0.058

2.3

Consumer durables

4.9830

101.9

-0.6

-0.031

1.9

Consumer non-durables

33.0429

100.2

0.0

-0.009

-0.3

Energy

4.0550

183.6

13.5

0.823

103.7

Core inflation 1)

89.4018

103.4

0.0

0.043

3.4

Price Index Total Supply: Total

2)

100.0000

104.7

0.6

0.590

5.1

Core inflation

1)

90.1118

102.3

0.2

0.213

2.3

Price Index Total Supply, Domestic Supply: Total

3)

100.0000

106.0

0.9

0.905

6.6

1) Total excluding raw materials and any product groups close to raw materials whose prices are subject to high volatility (in particular agricultural products, meat, petroleum products, metals, gas).

2) Total of producer price index (67.0869%) and import price index (32.9131%).

3) Total of producer price index, domestic supply (45.7786%), and import price index (54.2214%).

SWISS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE FSO, ESPACE DE L'EUROPE 10, CH-2010 NEUCHÂTEL

3

Press release FSO

Producer and Import Price Index, December 2020 = 100

Most important contributions to the change in the total index in October 2021

Position

Contribution to the

Weight

Index

Change

Change

change of the total

in %

compared to

compared to

index compared to

September 2021

previous year

the previous survey

in %

in %

Producer Price Index

Metal products

0.128

5.6900

108.1

2.2

8.2

Petroleum products

0.095

0.7139

160.0

9.3

71.1

Gas

0.075

0.7231

109.4

10.7

9.4

Watches

0.064

6.1561

103.3

1.0

3.3

Machinery

0.048

9.6393

101.6

0.5

1.6

Aluminium products

0.031

0.5511

152.4

3.9

58.1

Wiring and wiring devices

0.026

1.8903

104.2

1.4

4.6

Electric motors, generators and transformers

0.025

1.4070

102.7

1.8

2.7

Sawmilling products

0.025

0.3731

117.4

6.1

17.6

Animals and animal products

0.012

1.2162

101.9

1.0

-0.3

Food products

0.011

8.8716

101.0

0.1

0.7

Optical instruments and photographic equipment

0.010

0.5185

100.9

1.9

0.9

Electricity distribution and control apparatus

-0.017

0.7349

100.6

-2.3

0.6

Fresh vegetables

-0.030

0.1914

106.3

-13.0

4.6

Medical and dental instruments and supplies

-0.033

2.8369

99.7

-1.2

-0.3

Scrap

-0.068

0.4150

123.3

-12.0

39.6

Import Price Index

Petroleum and natural gas

0.417

1.4128

209.9

17.8

136.0

Petroleum products

0.402

2.6323

169.4

10.7

86.6

Aluminium and products made therefrom

0.088

1.1696

142.5

6.0

53.5

Metal products

0.035

3.7326

108.4

0.9

8.4

Machinery

0.032

8.1482

102.9

0.4

3.0

Computers and peripheral equipment

0.030

2.3555

101.7

1.4

1.5

Instruments and appliances for measuring and testing

0.022

1.2355

103.0

1.9

3.0

Cereals, leguminous crops, oil seeds

0.019

0.2022

120.9

9.1

25.8

Furniture

0.018

1.8310

104.7

1.0

4.7

Electric motors, generators and transformers

0.017

0.6649

105.1

2.6

5.1

Green coffee

0.014

0.3363

135.9

3.3

37.1

Vegetables, melons and potatoes

0.013

0.3206

99.7

4.6

-5.0

Food products

0.012

3.8578

103.9

0.3

4.4

Irradiation, electromedical and electrotherapeutic equipment

-0.015

0.5597

99.9

-2.8

-0.1

Pome and stone fruits

-0.018

0.0821

104.2

-18.2

10.6

Citrus fruits

-0.019

0.1180

129.2

-11.9

-5.9

Pharmaceutical preparations

-0.021

16.5234

99.1

-0.1

-2.1

Communication equipment

-0.024

2.1558

98.4

-1.2

-1.6

Steel

-0.024

1.1182

161.6

-1.4

72.1

SWISS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE FSO, ESPACE DE L'EUROPE 10, CH-2010 NEUCHÂTEL

4

Press release FSO

Index curves (overall indices)

Change over previous year

10%

125

8%

120

6%

4%

115

2%

110

0%

-2%

105

-4%

100

-6%

-8%

95

-10%

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

-12%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2013

Index curves (core inflation)

Change over previous year

6%

130

4%

125

2%

120

0%

115

-2%

-4%

110

-6%

105

-8%

100

-10%

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

-12%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2013

Price Index Total Supply

Producer Price Index

Import Price Index

Development by product type

Producer Price Index

240

220

200

180

160

140

120

100

80

60

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Import Price Index

240

220

200

180

160

140

120

100

80

60

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Agricultural and forestry products

Consumer durables

Intermediate goods

Consumer non-durables

Capital goods

Energy

All indices: Base December 2020 = 100

Source: Producer and Import Price Index

© FSO, Neuchâtel 2021

SWISS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE FSO, ESPACE DE L'EUROPE 10, CH-2010 NEUCHÂTEL

5

Disclaimer

Swiss Federal Statistical Office published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 07:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
