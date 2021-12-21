Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Producer and consumer prices accelerate

12/21/2021 | 06:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Summary

The manufacturing industry prices index continues to reveal significant increases with a year-on-year rate of change of 14.4% in November (11.3% in the previous month), recording a new maximum rate of change. This evolution reflected, in a large extent, the strong increase in prices of energy and intermediate goods. The prices of manufacturing of consumption goods that has been increasing considerably below the other components, accelerated to a rate of change of 4.6% (3.5% in the previous month).

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) also accelerated to a year-on-year rate of change of 2.6% in November, 0.8 percentage points higher than that observed in the previous month, reaching the maximum since September 2012 and evidencing increases in the prices of a wide range of goods, particularly energy goods.

The short-term indicators for economic activity from the perspective of production, available for October, continue to reveal strong nominal year-on-year increases in industry and in services, less intense than in the previous month, while in real terms there was a more intense decline in industry and a slowdown in construction. From the expenditure approach, the synthesis quantitative indicators summarizing economic activity and private consumption accelerated in October 2021, while the investment indicator presented negative year on -year rates of change between August and October.

The economic climate indicator, which summarizes the balances of responses to questions relating to business surveys decreased in November, presenting an irregular behaviour since July.

According to the provisional monthly Labour Force Survey, the unemployment rate (16 to 74 years old), seasonally adjusted, was 6.4% in October, same value as in the previous month (6.6% in July and 7.6% in October 2020). The labour underutilization rate (16 to 74 years old) stood at 11.8%, 0.2 percentage points less than in September (14.8% and 12.6% in the same period of 2020 and 2019, respectively).

Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 11:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:26aEXCLUSIVE : Qatar targets $10 billion of investments in U.S. ports -sources
RE
06:26aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : December 21, 2021
06:25aSOFTOX SOLUTIONS AS : New share capital registered
AQ
06:25aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC - Ordinary Shares
AQ
06:25aLPNT Officially Listed on Bittrex
NE
06:24aCumulative Investment Volume of AEX Earn Exceeds $70 Billion
PR
06:24aContract award for PSVs "Siem Pilot" and "Siem Thiima"
AQ
06:24aRVNC SHAREHOLDERS : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)
BU
06:23aEurope considers new curbs as Omicron sweeps world
RE
06:22aTurkish lira whiplashes after Erdogan moves to protect savings
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1With Biden spending plan blocked, economists lower 2022 growth forecast..
2Wall Street ends lower on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks; oil fa..
3Global stocks gain as appetite for risk stages comeback
4Nickel Mines : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
5Exclusive-Geely, Renault to soon announce hybrid-focused auto JV for As..

HOT NEWS