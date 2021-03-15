Producer price indices - February 2021

Agricultural producer prices (+1.7%), industrial producer prices (+0.7%), construction work prices (+0.1%) and service producer prices in the business sphere(+0.7%) all went up, month-on-month. From the year-on-year perspective, agricultural producer prices decreased by 1.6%. Industrial producer prices (+1.4%), construction work prices (+1.8%) and service producer prices in the business sphere (+1.4%) increased.



Month-on-month comparison

Agricultural producer prices

were higher by 1.7%. Increasing were prices of fruit (+16.1%), vegetables (+15.5%), cereals (+3.6%) and oleaginous crops (+0.8%). On the decrease were prices of milk (-0.4%), eggs (-0.8%), pigs for slaughter (-3.1%) and poultry (-10.6%).

Prices of industrial producers increased by 0.7%. Prices rose primarily in 'coke, refined petroleum products'. Prices were higher in 'chemicals and chemical products' (+3.6%) and 'basic metals, fabricated metal products' (+1.8%). Prices fell in 'transport equipment' (-0.5%), thereof 'parts and accessories for motor vehicles' (-0.8%). Prices decreased in 'food products, beverages, tobacco' (-0.1%), thereof 'preserved meat and meat products' (-1.1%).

According to an estimate, construction workpricesrose by 0.1% and prices of construction material and products input were higher by 0.6%.

Service producer prices in the business sphererose by 0.7% due to the price increasing of'advertising and market research services' by 9.2%. On the increase were prices of 'employment services' (+3.1%), 'architectural and engineering services' (+0.7%) and 'real estate services' (+0.5%). Prices of 'computer programming, consultancy and related services' and 'legal and accounting services' both grew by 1.1%. Prices of 'land transport services' and 'information services' both fell by 0.4%. Service producer prices in the business sphere, excluding advertising services went up by 0.3%, m-o-m.



Year-on-year comparison

Agricultural producer pricesdropped by 1.6% (-2.8% in January).Prices in the crop production grew by 5.1%. On the increase were prices of vegetables (+15.8%), cereals (+9.7%), fruit (+4.0%) and oleaginous crops (+1.9%). Prices of potatoes decreased by 27.8%. Prices in animal products fell by 8.3%. Prices of pigs for slaughter (-31.0%), cattle for slaughter (-3.8%), poultry (-2.7%) and milk (-1.6%) were lower. On the increase were prices of eggs by 1.9%.

Prices of industrial producers rose by 1.4% (in January they remained stable). Prices went up in 'basic metals, fabricated metal products' (+7.2%) and 'furniture, other manufactured products' (+3.5%). Prices were higher in 'transport equipment' (+1.8%), thereof 'parts and accessories for motor vehicles' (+2.0%) and 'motor vehicles' (+1.5%). Prices fell particularly in 'coke, refined petroleum products'. Prices were lower in 'food products, beverages, tobacco' (-1.2%), thereof 'preserved meat and meat products' (-10.5%). On the decrease were also prices 'mining and quarrying' (-0.8%).

Among the main industrial groupings, higher were primarily in 'durable consumer goods' (+3.6%) and 'intermediate goods' (+3.5%). Lower were prices of 'energy' (-0.5%) and 'non-durable consumer goods' (-1.4%).

According to an estimate, construction workpricesroseby 1.8% (+2.3% in January)and pricesfor construction material and products input increased by 3.2% (+2.8% in January).

Service producer prices in the business spherewere higher by 1.4% (+1.9% in January). Prices for 'computer programming, consultancy and related services' (+5.1%), 'security and investigation services' (+4.1%), 'architectural and engineering services' (+3.2%) and 'management consulting services' (+2.8%) rose. On the increase were also prices of 'legal and accounting services' (+2.2%), 'land transport services' (+1.4%) and 'real estate services' (+1.1%). Lower were prices of 'advertising and market research services' (-0.4%), 'rental and leasing services' (-0.7%) and 'information services' (-2.1%). Service producer prices in the business sphere, excluding advertising services, grew by 1.5% (+2.0% in January).



Industrial producer prices in the EU - January 2021 (preliminary data)

According to the Eurostat News Releases, industrial producer prices increased in January 2021 by 1.4% (in December 2020 they rose by 0.9%) in EU27, month-on-month. Prices went up in all Member States, the most in Ireland (+10.0%). Prices increased in Czechia (+1.3%), Germany (+1.1%), Poland and Austria (+1.0% both) and Slovakia (+0.5%).

Industrial producer prices increased in January 2021 by 0.2% (in December 2020 they fell by 1.0%) in EU27, year-on-year. The highest increase in prices was observed in Ireland (+19.6%).

Prices went up in Germany (+0.4%) and Poland (+0.3%), remained stable in Czechia and went down in Austria (-0.5%) and Slovakia (-0.4%). The largest decrease was recorded in Lithuania (-4.8%).



