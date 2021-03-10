Producers of South Florida Avocado Vote to Continue the Federal Marketing Order

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced that producers of south Florida avocados voted to continue their marketing order program.<_o3a_p>

In a referendum held Nov. 30 through Dec. 21, 2020, 92% of eligible producers, representing 99.73% of the volume produced by those voting, favored continuing the marketing order. For the marketing order to continue, two-thirds or more of producers voting or growers representing the production of two-thirds or more of the volume produced needed to vote in favor of continuance. The marketing order requires a continuance referendum be held every six years.<_o3a_p>

The marketing order authorizes the Avocado Administrative Committee to regulate grade, size, maturity, container and pack standards for avocados grown in south Florida under USDA's oversight. These authorities under the marketing order support the industry's effort to thrive in a competitive marketplace.<_o3a_p>

More information about the marketing order regulating the handling of avocados grown in south Florida is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) 915 Florida Avocados webpage. More information about federal marketing orders is available on the AMS Marketing Orders and Agreements webpage or by contacting the Marketing Order and Agreement Division at (202) 720-2491.<_o3a_p>

Authorized by the Agricultural Marketing Agreement Act of 1937, marketing orders are industry-driven programs that help producers and handlers achieve marketing success by leveraging their own funds to design and execute programs that they would not be able to do individually. AMS provides oversight to 29 fruit, vegetable, and specialty crop marketing orders and agreements, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.<_o3a_p>

