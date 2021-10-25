Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Product Re-Alignment at Ammega Power Transmission and Fluid Power Businesses – United States and Canada Only

10/25/2021 | 11:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ammega Companies, Megadyne and Jason Industrial will realign their product architecture, placing belts only under the Megadyne brand and hose only under Jason Industrial brand, according to Steve Facetti, Vice President of Marketing at Ammega Americas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005598/en/

Megadyne Belts (Photo: Business Wire)

Megadyne Belts (Photo: Business Wire)

Over the past 6 decades, customers throughout the Americas have come to recognize the name Jason Industrial as a close partner delivering both Industrial and Hydraulic Hose and Power Transmission Belts.

This shift in strategy “offers a more streamlined product-to-brand alignment, allowing a more focused vision for our Power Transmission and Fluid Power business units,‟ says Kyo Oh, Vice President and General Manager of both business units.

Moving forward, Jason Industrial will be our brand for Industrial and Hydraulic hoses and Megadyne will be our brand for Power Transmission belts. This transformation enables both business units to implement a clear strategy for growth and minimize brand confusion in the market. This move also allows both organizations to better execute in key markets and channels, presenting their strong product portfolios and respective industry expertise.

Investments in operations and expanded capabilities are being made by both companies to further support our current and future customers.

  • Relocation & Expansion – In June of this year, Megadyne announced a relocation of its Engineered Belt business from Cumming to Buford, GA. This move doubles our original plant size, allowing us to invest in more manufacturing equipment, plant automation and logistics infrastructure to better serve our OEM and distributor customers
  • Customer Solution Center – The Megadyne manufacturing plant in Charlotte, NC was chosen as the site for a new Customer Solution Center that enables Megadyne to partner closely with our customers providing critical information, including emulation processes to assist our customers with making the right belt selection
  • New Logistics center in NJ.. – Later this year, our Megadyne Belt and Jason Industrial Hose businesses are relocating to new, expanded facilities that better meet the needs of its Northeast and Mid-Atlantic customer base

These investments expand our capabilities, reduce response times, and improve logistics for our customers. Additionally, newly hired technical support personnel for both the Fluid Power Hose and Power Transmission business units will enable us to better partner with customers to address current and future design opportunities. Overall, we believe this new product/brand re-alignment prepares us for future growth and improves the experience of customers’ investments in our brands.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:48aALKAME : ALKM Signs LOI To Acquire 2 Condiment Brands With Over $1 Million In Annual Sales Available On Amazon
PR
11:48aRYDER SYSTEM : recognized as a “Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation” in 2021 by Women In Trucking
BU
11:46aAMAZON COM : bulks up shipping capacity to battle holiday season snarls
RE
11:46aTESLA : NTSB chair wants Tesla to limit where Autopilot can operate
AQ
11:46aASM INTERNATIONAL N : ASMI Share Buyback Update October 18 – 22, 2021
AQ
11:46aID LOGISTICS : Continued Good Momentum With Revenues of 468.2 Million in Q3 2021, up +13.6%
BU
11:46aROYAL KPN N.V. : KPN reports on progress of EUR 200m share buyback
DJ
11:45aINTERTRUST N : share repurchase periodic update (18 – 22 October 2021)
AQ
11:45aBONDUELLE : - Statement of availability of the 2020-2021 Universal Registration Document
AQ
11:45aMICHELIN : Despite an increasingly turbulent environment, Michelin reported 17.2 billion in sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 15.6%. The Group maintains its guidance for 2021.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook ad revenue seen feeling brunt of Apple privacy changes
2Evergrande EV unit shares jump after chairman signals business shift
3Tesla drives toward $1 trillion club on record Hertz order
4ERYTECH Pharma S A : Announces Results from TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial of ..
5Bed Bath & Beyond : Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase ..

HOT NEWS