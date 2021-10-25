Product Re-Alignment at Ammega Power Transmission and Fluid Power Businesses – United States and Canada Only

Ammega Companies, Megadyne and Jason Industrial will realign their product architecture, placing belts only under the Megadyne brand and hose only under Jason Industrial brand, according to Steve Facetti, Vice President of Marketing at Ammega Americas.

Over the past 6 decades, customers throughout the Americas have come to recognize the name Jason Industrial as a close partner delivering both Industrial and Hydraulic Hose and Power Transmission Belts.

This shift in strategy “offers a more streamlined product-to-brand alignment, allowing a more focused vision for our Power Transmission and Fluid Power business units,‟ says Kyo Oh, Vice President and General Manager of both business units.

Moving forward, Jason Industrial will be our brand for Industrial and Hydraulic hoses and Megadyne will be our brand for Power Transmission belts. This transformation enables both business units to implement a clear strategy for growth and minimize brand confusion in the market. This move also allows both organizations to better execute in key markets and channels, presenting their strong product portfolios and respective industry expertise.

Investments in operations and expanded capabilities are being made by both companies to further support our current and future customers.

Relocation & Expansion – In June of this year, Megadyne announced a relocation of its Engineered Belt business from Cumming to Buford, GA. This move doubles our original plant size, allowing us to invest in more manufacturing equipment, plant automation and logistics infrastructure to better serve our OEM and distributor customers

Customer Solution Center – The Megadyne manufacturing plant in Charlotte, NC was chosen as the site for a new Customer Solution Center that enables Megadyne to partner closely with our customers providing critical information, including emulation processes to assist our customers with making the right belt selection

New Logistics center in NJ.. – Later this year, our Megadyne Belt and Jason Industrial Hose businesses are relocating to new, expanded facilities that better meet the needs of its Northeast and Mid-Atlantic customer base

These investments expand our capabilities, reduce response times, and improve logistics for our customers. Additionally, newly hired technical support personnel for both the Fluid Power Hose and Power Transmission business units will enable us to better partner with customers to address current and future design opportunities. Overall, we believe this new product/brand re-alignment prepares us for future growth and improves the experience of customers’ investments in our brands.

