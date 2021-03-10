Log in
Production Index in Industry (2015=100.0), January 2021

03/10/2021 | 05:23am EST
HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

Piraeus, 10 March 2021

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX: January 2021, y-o-y increase of 3.4%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Industrial Production Index (IPI) with base year 2015=100.0 for January 2021, on the basis of provisional and working day adjusted data, as follows:

The Overall Industrial Production Index in January 2021 recorded an increase of 3.4% compared with January 2020. The Overall IPI in January 2020 decreased by 0.6% compared with the corresponding index in January 2019 (Table 1).

The seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index in January 2021 recorded an increase of 3.2% compared with the corresponding index of December 2020 (Table 3).

The index of wearing apparel division recorded the greatest percentage increase, whereas the index of basic metals division showed the greatest percentage decrease in January 2021 compared with December 2020. Comparing the indices of January 2021 with the corresponding indices of January 2020, the greatest increase was recorded in tobacco products, while the strongest decline was recorded in leather and related products (Tables 1 and 3).

Graph 1. Largest monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted 2-digit divisions indices (%)

January 2021 / December 2020

Basic metals

Electrical equipment

Beverages

Electricity supply

Other mining and quarrying

Non-metallic mineral products

Computers, electronic and optical products

Other transport equipment

Tobacco products

Mining of metal ores

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

Wearing apparel

-10

0

10

20

30

40

50

60

70

Graph 2. Largest annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the calendar adjusted 2-digit divisions indices (%)

January 2021 / January 2020

Leather and related products

Furniture

Wearing apparel

Wood and products of wood and cork

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

Other mining and quarrying

Electricity supply

Non-metallic mineral products

Mining of metal ores

Computers, electronic and optical products

Textiles

Tobacco products

-60 -50 -40 -30 -20 -10

0

10

20

30

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Business Statistics Division

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini

Tel: +30 213 135 2056

E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

Evolution of the Industrial Production Index in January 2021

I. Annual changes: January 2021/ January 2020 (Table 1)

The 3.4% increase of the working day adjusted Overall IPI in January 2021, compared with the corresponding index in January 2020, is due to the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:

1.

Increase of:

  • 10.8% in the Electricity Supply Index.

  • 10.1% in the Mining and Quarrying Index. The increase was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of metal ores, other mining and quarrying.

  • 1.0% in the Manufacturing Index. The increase was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: tobacco products, textiles, computers, electronic and optical products, other non-metallic mineral products, basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations.

  • 2. Decrease of:

  • 1.6% in the Water Supply Index.

II. Monthly changes: January 2021 / December 2020 (Table 3)

The 3.2% increase of the seasonally adjusted Overall IPI in January 2021, compared with the corresponding index in December 2020 is due to the monthly changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:

1.

Increase of:

  • 18.9% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.

  • 11.3% in the Electricity Supply Index.

  • 2.1% in the Manufacturing Index.

  • 2. Decrease of:

  • 0.9% in the Water Supply Index.

The following graphs depict the annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the Industrial Production Index and the Manufacturing Index, the evolution of the seasonally and non-seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index, as well as the monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted index.

Graph 3. Evolution of annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the Industrial Production Index and the Manufacturing Index (%)

10

-10

-15

-5

5

0

Industrial Production Index (y-o-y)

Manufacturing Index (y-o-y)

Graph 5. Evolution of the monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index (%)

8

6 4 2 0 -2 -4 -6 -8 -10

Seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index (m-o-m)

It should be noted that the time series with the seasonally adjusted indices is recalculated every time a new observation is added in the time series. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the data published in the previous Press Release.

The following graphs depict the evolution of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index and the Main Industrial Groupings, as well as the evolution of the Industrial Production Index and the Industrial Sections Indices.

Graph 6. Evolution of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index and the Main Industrial Groupings Indices, January 2020 - January 2021

(2015=100.0)

130

120

110

100

90

80

70

60

50

40

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

2020

1 2021

Industrial Production IndexCapital Goods

Energy

Durable Consumer GoodsIntermediate GoodsNon-Durable Consumer Goods

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 10:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
