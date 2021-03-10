Production Index in Industry (2015=100.0), January 2021

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

Piraeus, 10 March 2021

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX: January 2021, y-o-y increase of 3.4%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Industrial Production Index (IPI) with base year 2015=100.0 for January 2021, on the basis of provisional and working day adjusted data, as follows:

The Overall Industrial Production Index in January 2021 recorded an increase of 3.4% compared with January 2020. The Overall IPI in January 2020 decreased by 0.6% compared with the corresponding index in January 2019 (Table 1).

The seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index in January 2021 recorded an increase of 3.2% compared with the corresponding index of December 2020 (Table 3).

The index of wearing apparel division recorded the greatest percentage increase, whereas the index of basic metals division showed the greatest percentage decrease in January 2021 compared with December 2020. Comparing the indices of January 2021 with the corresponding indices of January 2020, the greatest increase was recorded in tobacco products, while the strongest decline was recorded in leather and related products (Tables 1 and 3).

Graph 1. Largest monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted 2-digit divisions indices (%) January 2021 / December 2020 Basic metals Electrical equipment Beverages Electricity supply Other mining and quarrying Non-metallic mineral products Computers, electronic and optical products Other transport equipment Tobacco products Mining of metal ores Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers Wearing apparel -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70

Graph 2. Largest annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the calendar adjusted 2-digit divisions indices (%) January 2021 / January 2020 Leather and related products Furniture Wearing apparel Wood and products of wood and cork Repair and installation of machinery and equipment Other mining and quarrying Electricity supply Non-metallic mineral products Mining of metal ores Computers, electronic and optical products Textiles Tobacco products -60 -50 -40 -30 -20 -10 0 10 20 30

Evolution of the Industrial Production Index in January 2021

I. Annual changes: January 2021/ January 2020 (Table 1)

The 3.4% increase of the working day adjusted Overall IPI in January 2021, compared with the corresponding index in January 2020, is due to the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:

1.

Increase of:

• 10.8% in the Electricity Supply Index.

• 10.1% in the Mining and Quarrying Index. The increase was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of metal ores, other mining and quarrying.

• 1.0% in the Manufacturing Index. The increase was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: tobacco products, textiles, computers, electronic and optical products, other non-metallic mineral products, basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations.

2. Decrease of:

• 1.6% in the Water Supply Index.

II. Monthly changes: January 2021 / December 2020 (Table 3)

The 3.2% increase of the seasonally adjusted Overall IPI in January 2021, compared with the corresponding index in December 2020 is due to the monthly changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:

1.

Increase of:

• 18.9% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.

• 11.3% in the Electricity Supply Index.

• 2.1% in the Manufacturing Index.

2. Decrease of:

• 0.9% in the Water Supply Index.

The following graphs depict the annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the Industrial Production Index and the Manufacturing Index, the evolution of the seasonally and non-seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index, as well as the monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted index.

Graph 3. Evolution of annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the Industrial Production Index and the Manufacturing Index (%)

10

-10

-15

-5

5

0

Industrial Production Index (y-o-y) Manufacturing Index (y-o-y)

Graph 5. Evolution of the monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index (%)

8

6 4 2 0 -2 -4 -6 -8 -10

Seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index (m-o-m)

It should be noted that the time series with the seasonally adjusted indices is recalculated every time a new observation is added in the time series. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the data published in the previous Press Release.

The following graphs depict the evolution of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index and the Main Industrial Groupings, as well as the evolution of the Industrial Production Index and the Industrial Sections Indices.