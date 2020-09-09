Log in
Production Index in Industry (2015=100.0), July 2020

09/09/2020 | 05:10am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 09 September 2020

PRESS RELEASE

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX: July 2020, y-o-y decrease of 0.2%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Industrial Production Index (IPI) with base year 2015=100.0 for July 2020, on the basis of provisional and working day adjusted data, as follows:

The Overall Industrial Production Index in July 2020 recorded a decrease of 0.2% compared with July 2019. The Overall IPI in July 2019 decreased by 2.0% compared with the corresponding index in July 2018 (Table 1).

The average Overall Industrial Production Index for the period from January to July 2020 recorded a decrease of 3.8% compared with the average IPI of the period from January to July 2019 (Table 2).

The seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index in July 2020 recorded an increase of 3.9% compared with the corresponding index of June 2020 (Table 4).

The index of other mining and quarrying recorded the greatest percentage increase, whereas the index of manufacturing of tobacco products showed the greatest reduction in July 2020 compared with June 2020. Comparing the indices of July 2020 with the corresponding indices of July 2019, the strongest decline was recorded in mining of coal and lignite, extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, mining support service activities, while the greatest increase was recorded in mining of metal ores (Tables 1 and 4).

Graph 1. Largest monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted 2-digit divisions indices (%) July 2020 / June 2020

Tobacco products

Other manufacturing

Basic metals

Wearing apparel

Fabricated metal products

Electricity supply

Electrical equipment

Furniture

Computers, electronic and optical products

Wood and cork

Repair and installation of machinery and

equipment

Other mining and quarrying

Graph 2. Largest annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the calendar adjusted 2-digit divisions indices (%)

July 2020 / July 2019

Coal and lignite-Crudepetroleum-Mining

support service activities Leather and related products

Wearing apparel

Other manufacturing

Fabricated metal products

Wood and cork

Computers, electronic and optical products

Furniture

Tobacco products

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

Repair and installation of machinery and

equipment

Mining of metal ores

-20-10 0 10 20 30 40 50

-50-40-30-20-10 0 10 20 30 40

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Business Statistics Division

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini

Tel: +30 213 135 2056

Fax: +30 213 135 2506

E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

1

Evolution of the Industrial Production Index in July 2020

I. Annual changes: July 2020/ July 2019 (Table 1)

The 0.2% decrease of the working day adjusted Overall IPI in July 2020, compared with the corresponding index in July 2019, is due to the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:

  1. Decrease of:
  • 1.7% in the Electricity Supply Index.
  1. Increase of:
  • 5.0% in the Mining and Quarrying Index. The increase was the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the 2-digit division mining of metal ores.
  • 0.04% in the Manufacturing Index. The increase was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: tobacco products, wood and products of wood and cork, fabricated metal products, computers, electronic and optical products, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, furniture, repair and installation of machinery and equipment.
  • 0.8% in the Water Supply Index.

II. Rates of change of the average index in the period January - July 2020 compared with the corresponding index of the period January - July 2019 (Table 2)

The 3.8% decrease of the working day adjusted average Overall IPI in the 7-month period January - July 2020, compared with the corresponding index in January - July 2019, is due to the corresponding rates of change of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:

  1. Decrease of:
  • 4.4% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.
  • 2.6% in the Manufacturing Index.
  • 9.0% in the Electricity Supply Index.
  1. Increase of:
  • 1.1% in the Water Supply Index.

III. Monthly changes: July 2020 / June 2020 (Table 4)

The 3.9% increase of the seasonally adjusted Overall IPI in July 2020, compared with the corresponding index in June 2020 is due to the monthly changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:

Increase of:

  • 21.3% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.
  • 2.2% in the Manufacturing Index.
  • 11.0% in the Electricity Supply Index.
  • 0.3% in the Water Supply Index.

2

The following graphs depict the annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the Industrial Production Index and the Manufacturing Index, the evolution of the seasonally and non-seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index, as well as the monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted index.

Graph 3. Evolution of annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the Industrial Production Index

and the Manufacturing Index (%)

15

10

5

0

-5

-10

-15

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

2018

2019

2020

Industrial Production Index (y-o-y)

Manufacturing Index (y-o-y)

Graph 4. Evolution of the Industrial Production Index

(2015=100.0)

130

120

110

100

90

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

2018

2019

2020

Non seasonally adjusted

Seasonally adjusted

3

Graph 5. Evolution of the monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index (%)

8

6

4.8

3.9

4.4

3.9

4

1.3

1.5

2.9

2

1.5

1.3

0.4

1.0

1.1

0.2

0.04

1.0

0.8

0

-0.7

-0.3

-0.5

-0.8

-0.2

-0.6

-0.6

-2

-1.9

-2.1

-1.8

-1.8

-2.4

-4

-4.4

-3.9

-6

-8

-8.5

-10

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

2018

2019

2020

Seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index (m-o-m)

It should be noted that the time series with the seasonally adjusted indices is recalculated every time a new observation is added in the time series. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the data published in the previous Press Release.

The following graphs depict the evolution of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index and the Main Industrial Groupings, as well as the evolution of the Industrial Production Index and the Industrial Sections Indices.

Graph 6. Evolution of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index

and the Main Industrial Groupings, January - July 2020

(2015=100.0)

130

120

110

100

90

80

70

60

50

40

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

Industrial Production Index

Energy

Intermediate Goods

Capital Goods

Durable Consumer Goods

Non-Durable Consumer Goods

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 09:09:07 UTC
