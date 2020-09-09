Production Index in Industry (2015=100.0), July 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 09 September 2020
PRESS RELEASE
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX: July 2020, y-o-y decrease of 0.2%
The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Industrial Production Index (IPI) with base year 2015=100.0 for July 2020, on the basis of provisional and working day adjusted data, as follows:
The Overall Industrial Production Index in July 2020 recorded a decrease of 0.2% compared with July 2019. The Overall IPI in July 2019 decreased by 2.0% compared with the corresponding index in July 2018 (Table 1).
The average Overall Industrial Production Index for the period from January to July 2020 recorded a decrease of 3.8% compared with the average IPI of the period from January to July 2019 (Table 2).
The seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index in July 2020 recorded an increase of 3.9% compared with the corresponding index of June 2020 (Table 4).
The index of other mining and quarrying recorded the greatest percentage increase, whereas the index of manufacturing of tobacco products showed the greatest reduction in July 2020 compared with June 2020. Comparing the indices of July 2020 with the corresponding indices of July 2019, the strongest decline was recorded in mining of coal and lignite, extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, mining support service activities, while the greatest increase was recorded in mining of metal ores (Tables 1 and 4).
Graph 1. Largest monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted 2-digit divisions indices (%) July 2020 / June 2020
Tobacco products
Other manufacturing
Basic metals
Wearing apparel
Fabricated metal products
Electricity supply
Electrical equipment
Furniture
Computers, electronic and optical products
Wood and cork
Repair and installation of machinery and
equipment
Other mining and quarrying
Graph 2. Largest annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the calendar adjusted 2-digit divisions indices (%)
July 2020 / July 2019
Coal and lignite-Crudepetroleum-Mining
support service activities Leather and related products
Wearing apparel
Other manufacturing
Fabricated metal products
Wood and cork
Computers, electronic and optical products
Furniture
Tobacco products
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
Repair and installation of machinery and
equipment
Mining of metal ores
|
-20-10 0 10 20 30 40 50
|
|
-50-40-30-20-10 0 10 20 30 40
|
|
|
|
Information for methodological issues:
|
Information for data provision:
|
Business Statistics Division
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
|
Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section
|
E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini
|
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2056
|
|
Fax: +30 213 135 2506
|
|
E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr
|
1
Evolution of the Industrial Production Index in July 2020
I. Annual changes: July 2020/ July 2019 (Table 1)
The 0.2% decrease of the working day adjusted Overall IPI in July 2020, compared with the corresponding index in July 2019, is due to the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:
-
Decrease of:
-
1.7% in the Electricity Supply Index.
-
Increase of:
-
5.0% in the Mining and Quarrying Index. The increase was the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the 2-digit division mining of metal ores.
-
0.04% in the Manufacturing Index. The increase was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: tobacco products, wood and products of wood and cork, fabricated metal products, computers, electronic and optical products, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, furniture, repair and installation of machinery and equipment.
-
0.8% in the Water Supply Index.
II. Rates of change of the average index in the period January - July 2020 compared with the corresponding index of the period January - July 2019 (Table 2)
The 3.8% decrease of the working day adjusted average Overall IPI in the 7-month period January - July 2020, compared with the corresponding index in January - July 2019, is due to the corresponding rates of change of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:
-
Decrease of:
-
4.4% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.
-
2.6% in the Manufacturing Index.
-
9.0% in the Electricity Supply Index.
-
Increase of:
-
1.1% in the Water Supply Index.
III. Monthly changes: July 2020 / June 2020 (Table 4)
The 3.9% increase of the seasonally adjusted Overall IPI in July 2020, compared with the corresponding index in June 2020 is due to the monthly changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:
Increase of:
-
21.3% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.
-
2.2% in the Manufacturing Index.
-
11.0% in the Electricity Supply Index.
-
0.3% in the Water Supply Index.
2
