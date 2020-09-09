Production Index in Industry (2015=100.0), July 2020

PRESS RELEASE

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX: July 2020, y-o-y decrease of 0.2%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Industrial Production Index (IPI) with base year 2015=100.0 for July 2020, on the basis of provisional and working day adjusted data, as follows:

The Overall Industrial Production Index in July 2020 recorded a decrease of 0.2% compared with July 2019. The Overall IPI in July 2019 decreased by 2.0% compared with the corresponding index in July 2018 (Table 1).

The average Overall Industrial Production Index for the period from January to July 2020 recorded a decrease of 3.8% compared with the average IPI of the period from January to July 2019 (Table 2).

The seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index in July 2020 recorded an increase of 3.9% compared with the corresponding index of June 2020 (Table 4).

The index of other mining and quarrying recorded the greatest percentage increase, whereas the index of manufacturing of tobacco products showed the greatest reduction in July 2020 compared with June 2020. Comparing the indices of July 2020 with the corresponding indices of July 2019, the strongest decline was recorded in mining of coal and lignite, extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, mining support service activities, while the greatest increase was recorded in mining of metal ores (Tables 1 and 4).