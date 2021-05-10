Production Index in Industry (2015=100.0), March 2021

HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
PRESS RELEASE
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX: March 2021, y-o-y increase of 5.5%
The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Industrial Production Index (IPI) with base year 2015=100.0 for March 2021, on the basis of provisional and working day adjusted data, as follows:
The Overall Industrial Production Index in March 2021 recorded an increase of 5.5% compared with March 2020. The Overall IPI in March 2020 increased by 0.03% compared with the corresponding index in March 2019 (Table 1).
The average Overall Industrial Production Index for the period from January to March 2021 recorded an increase of 4.5% compared with the average IPI of the period from January to March 2020 (Table 2).
The seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index in March 2021 recorded an increase of 2.3% compared with the corresponding index of February 2021 (Table 4).
The index of leather and related products division recorded the greatest percentage increase, whereas the index of other non-metallic mineral products division showed the greatest percentage decrease in March 2021 compared with February 2021. Comparing the indices of March 2021 with the corresponding indices of March 2020, the greatest percentage increases were recorded in computers, electronic and optical products and in other manufacturing, while the greatest percentage decrease was recorded in motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (Tables 1 and 4).
|
Graph 1. Largest monthly rates of change (m-o-m)
|
|
|
|
Graph 2. Largest annual rates of change (y-o-y)*
|
of the seasonally adjusted 2-digit divisions indices (%)
|
|
|
|
of the calendar adjusted 2-digit divisions indices (%)
|
March 2021 / February 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 2021 / March 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-metallic mineral products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mining of metal ores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mining of metal ores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wearing apparel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wearing apparel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Machinery and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity supply
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paper and paper products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fabricated metal products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other manufacturing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other transport equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coke and refined petroleum products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Textiles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electrical equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electrical equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Computers, electronic and optical products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Machinery and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fabricated metal products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other manufacturing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leather and related products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Computers, electronic and optical products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
|
-10
|
0
|
|
10
|
20
|
30
|
|
-50-40-30-20-10 0 10 20 30 40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The percentage increase of mining of coal and lignite, extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, mining support service activities is not shown in the graph, due to the disproportion of percentage rates of changes and absolute values.
|
Information for methodological issues:
|
Information for data provision:
|
Business Statistics Division
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
|
Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section
|
E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini
|
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2056
|
|
E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr
|
1
Evolution of the Industrial Production Index in March 2021
I. Annual changes: March 2021/ March 2020 (Table 1)
The 5.5% increase of the working day adjusted Overall IPI in March 2021, compared with the corresponding index in March 2020, is due to the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:
-
-
Increase of:
-
17.6% in the Electricity Supply Index.
-
3.4% in the Manufacturing Index. The increase was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: computers, electronic and optical products, other manufacturing, machinery and equipment, electrical equipment, textiles, other transport equipment, fabricated metal products, wearing apparel, beverages, basic metals.
-
0.8% in the Water Supply Index.
-
Decrease of:
-
4.3% in the Mining and Quarrying Index. The decrease was the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the 2-digit division of mining of metal ores.
-
Rates of change of the average index in the period January - March 2021 compared with the corresponding index of the period January - March 2020 (Table 2)
The 4.5% increase of the working day adjusted average Overall IPI in the 3-month period January - March 2021, compared with the corresponding index in January - March 2020, is due to the corresponding rates of change of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:
-
Increase of:
-
12.8% in the Electricity Supply Index.
-
2.6% in the Manufacturing Index.
-
Decrease of:
-
0.3% in the Water Supply Index.
-
1.1% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.
III. Monthly changes: March 2021 / February 2021 (Table 4)
The 2.3% increase of the seasonally adjusted Overall IPI in March 2021, compared with the corresponding index in February 2021 is due to the monthly changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:
-
Increase of:
-
3.0% in the Electricity Supply Index.
-
1.7% in the Manufacturing Index.
-
0.8% in the Water Supply Index.
-
Decrease of:
-
0.4% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.
2
The following graphs depict the annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the Industrial Production Index and the Manufacturing Index, the evolution of the seasonally and non-seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index, as well as the monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted index.
Graph 3. Evolution of annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the Industrial Production Index
and the Manufacturing Index (%)
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
Industrial Production Index (y-o-y)
|
|
Manufacturing Index (y-o-y)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 4. Evolution of the Industrial Production Index
(2015=100.0)
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Non seasonally adjusted
|
Seasonally adjusted
3
Graph 5. Evolution of the monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index (%)
8
6
4
2
0 -2-4
-6-8
-10
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
Seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index (m-o-m)
It should be noted that the time series with the seasonally adjusted indices is recalculated every time a new observation is added in the time series. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the data published in the previous Press Release.
The following graphs depict the evolution of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index and the Main Industrial Groupings, as well as the evolution of the Industrial Production Index and the Industrial Sections Indices.
Graph 6. Evolution of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index and the Main Industrial Groupings Indices, January 2020 - March 2021 (2015=100.0)
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
Industrial Production Index
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
Intermediate Goods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Goods
|
|
Durable Consumer Goods
|
|
|
|
Non-Durable Consumer Goods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
Graph 7. Evolution of the Industrial Production Index and the Industrial Section Indices
(2015=100.0)
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial Production Index
|
|
Mining and Quarrying
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
|
Electricity Supply
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water Supply
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:17:06 UTC.