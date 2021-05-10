Production Index in Industry (2015=100.0), March 2021

PRESS RELEASE

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX: March 2021, y-o-y increase of 5.5%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Industrial Production Index (IPI) with base year 2015=100.0 for March 2021, on the basis of provisional and working day adjusted data, as follows:

The Overall Industrial Production Index in March 2021 recorded an increase of 5.5% compared with March 2020. The Overall IPI in March 2020 increased by 0.03% compared with the corresponding index in March 2019 (Table 1).

The average Overall Industrial Production Index for the period from January to March 2021 recorded an increase of 4.5% compared with the average IPI of the period from January to March 2020 (Table 2).

The seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index in March 2021 recorded an increase of 2.3% compared with the corresponding index of February 2021 (Table 4).

The index of leather and related products division recorded the greatest percentage increase, whereas the index of other non-metallic mineral products division showed the greatest percentage decrease in March 2021 compared with February 2021. Comparing the indices of March 2021 with the corresponding indices of March 2020, the greatest percentage increases were recorded in computers, electronic and optical products and in other manufacturing, while the greatest percentage decrease was recorded in motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (Tables 1 and 4).

Graph 1. Largest monthly rates of change (m-o-m) Graph 2. Largest annual rates of change (y-o-y)* of the seasonally adjusted 2-digit divisions indices (%) of the calendar adjusted 2-digit divisions indices (%) March 2021 / February 2021 March 2021 / March 2020 Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers Non-metallic mineral products Mining of metal ores Mining of metal ores Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers Beverages Wearing apparel Wearing apparel Machinery and equipment Electricity supply Paper and paper products Fabricated metal products Other manufacturing Other transport equipment Coke and refined petroleum products Textiles Electrical equipment Electrical equipment Computers, electronic and optical products Machinery and equipment Fabricated metal products Other manufacturing Leather and related products Computers, electronic and optical products -20 -10 0 10 20 30 -50-40-30-20-10 0 10 20 30 40

The percentage increase of mining of coal and lignite, extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, mining support service activities is not shown in the graph, due to the disproportion of percentage rates of changes and absolute values.

