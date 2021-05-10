Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Production Index in Industry (2015=100.0), March 2021

05/10/2021 | 05:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 10 May 2021

PRESS RELEASE

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX: March 2021, y-o-y increase of 5.5%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Industrial Production Index (IPI) with base year 2015=100.0 for March 2021, on the basis of provisional and working day adjusted data, as follows:

The Overall Industrial Production Index in March 2021 recorded an increase of 5.5% compared with March 2020. The Overall IPI in March 2020 increased by 0.03% compared with the corresponding index in March 2019 (Table 1).

The average Overall Industrial Production Index for the period from January to March 2021 recorded an increase of 4.5% compared with the average IPI of the period from January to March 2020 (Table 2).

The seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index in March 2021 recorded an increase of 2.3% compared with the corresponding index of February 2021 (Table 4).

The index of leather and related products division recorded the greatest percentage increase, whereas the index of other non-metallic mineral products division showed the greatest percentage decrease in March 2021 compared with February 2021. Comparing the indices of March 2021 with the corresponding indices of March 2020, the greatest percentage increases were recorded in computers, electronic and optical products and in other manufacturing, while the greatest percentage decrease was recorded in motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (Tables 1 and 4).

Graph 1. Largest monthly rates of change (m-o-m)

Graph 2. Largest annual rates of change (y-o-y)*

of the seasonally adjusted 2-digit divisions indices (%)

of the calendar adjusted 2-digit divisions indices (%)

March 2021 / February 2021

March 2021 / March 2020

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

Non-metallic mineral products

Mining of metal ores

Mining of metal ores

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

Beverages

Wearing apparel

Wearing apparel

Machinery and equipment

Electricity supply

Paper and paper products

Fabricated metal products

Other manufacturing

Other transport equipment

Coke and refined petroleum products

Textiles

Electrical equipment

Electrical equipment

Computers, electronic and optical products

Machinery and equipment

Fabricated metal products

Other manufacturing

Leather and related products

Computers, electronic and optical products

-20

-10

0

10

20

30

-50-40-30-20-10 0 10 20 30 40

  • The percentage increase of mining of coal and lignite, extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, mining support service activities is not shown in the graph, due to the disproportion of percentage rates of changes and absolute values.

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Business Statistics Division

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini

Tel: +30 213 135 2056

E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

1

Evolution of the Industrial Production Index in March 2021

I. Annual changes: March 2021/ March 2020 (Table 1)

The 5.5% increase of the working day adjusted Overall IPI in March 2021, compared with the corresponding index in March 2020, is due to the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:

    1. Increase of:
    • 17.6% in the Electricity Supply Index.
    • 3.4% in the Manufacturing Index. The increase was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: computers, electronic and optical products, other manufacturing, machinery and equipment, electrical equipment, textiles, other transport equipment, fabricated metal products, wearing apparel, beverages, basic metals.
    • 0.8% in the Water Supply Index.
    1. Decrease of:
    • 4.3% in the Mining and Quarrying Index. The decrease was the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the 2-digit division of mining of metal ores.
  2. Rates of change of the average index in the period January - March 2021 compared with the corresponding index of the period January - March 2020 (Table 2)

The 4.5% increase of the working day adjusted average Overall IPI in the 3-month period January - March 2021, compared with the corresponding index in January - March 2020, is due to the corresponding rates of change of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:

  1. Increase of:
  • 12.8% in the Electricity Supply Index.
  • 2.6% in the Manufacturing Index.
  1. Decrease of:
  • 0.3% in the Water Supply Index.
  • 1.1% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.

III. Monthly changes: March 2021 / February 2021 (Table 4)

The 2.3% increase of the seasonally adjusted Overall IPI in March 2021, compared with the corresponding index in February 2021 is due to the monthly changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:

  1. Increase of:
  • 3.0% in the Electricity Supply Index.
  • 1.7% in the Manufacturing Index.
  • 0.8% in the Water Supply Index.
  1. Decrease of:
  • 0.4% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.

2

The following graphs depict the annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the Industrial Production Index and the Manufacturing Index, the evolution of the seasonally and non-seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index, as well as the monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted index.

Graph 3. Evolution of annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the Industrial Production Index

and the Manufacturing Index (%)

10

5

0

-5

-10

-15

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

2019

2020

2021

Industrial Production Index (y-o-y)

Manufacturing Index (y-o-y)

Graph 4. Evolution of the Industrial Production Index

(2015=100.0)

130

120

110

100

90

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

2019

2020

2021

Non seasonally adjusted

Seasonally adjusted

3

Graph 5. Evolution of the monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index (%)

8

6

4

2

0 -2-4

-6-8

-10

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

2019

2020

2021

Seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index (m-o-m)

It should be noted that the time series with the seasonally adjusted indices is recalculated every time a new observation is added in the time series. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the data published in the previous Press Release.

The following graphs depict the evolution of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index and the Main Industrial Groupings, as well as the evolution of the Industrial Production Index and the Industrial Sections Indices.

Graph 6. Evolution of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index and the Main Industrial Groupings Indices, January 2020 - March 2021 (2015=100.0)

140

130

120

110

100

90

80

70

60

50

40

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

2020

2021

Industrial Production Index

Energy

Intermediate Goods

Capital Goods

Durable Consumer Goods

Non-Durable Consumer Goods

4

Graph 7. Evolution of the Industrial Production Index and the Industrial Section Indices

(2015=100.0)

150

140

130

120

110

100

90

80

70

60

50

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

2019

2020

2021

Industrial Production Index

Mining and Quarrying

Manufacturing

Electricity Supply

Water Supply

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:28aRYB : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:28aCHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION  : Voluntary announcement - proposed issuance of usd denominated notes and eur denominated notes guaranteed by the company
PU
05:28aGREENLAND HONG KONG  : Unaudited operating statistics for january to april 2021
PU
05:26aTraders book tankers in Europe to ship gasoline across Atlantic after Colonial shutdown
RE
05:26aQUEST S A  : Uni Systems earns Microsoft's Advanced Specialization in Windows and SQL Server Migration
PU
05:26aEAST JAPAN RAILWAY  : Q&A summary of telephone interviews
PU
05:26aPIQUADRO S P A  : 193CS Piquadro buy back purchase week May 3 7 2021
PU
05:26aGLOBAL INVESTMENTS  : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
05:26aAEDAS HOMES S A  : ARRD - Annual Council Remuneration Report 2020-21
PU
05:25aUK airline stocks cushioned by hopes for big June travel restart
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year
2AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Dutch government grants $2.4 billion in subsidies to huge carbon storage project
3Stocks cheer prospects for low rates, oil jumps on pipeline outage
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Group medium-term strategy for Global Banking and Investor Solutions
5U.S. government working to aid top fuel pipeline operator after cyberattack

HOT NEWS