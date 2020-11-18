Log in
Production Prices Index decreased 4.6%

11/18/2020 | 06:13am EST
Summary

Industrial Production Prices Index recorded a year-on-year change rate of -4.6% in October (kept the variation of the previous month). Excluding the Energy grouping, the index stood at -1.0% (-1.3% in September). The monthly change rate of the total index was 0.1% (as observed in October 2019).

Despite the circumstances determined by the pandemic COVID-19, Statistics Portugal calls for the best collaboration by companies, families and public entities in responding to Statistics Portugal's data requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the pandemic COVID-19, crucially depends on this collaboration, which Statistics Portugal thanks in advance.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 11:12:02 UTC
