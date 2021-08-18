Production Prices Index grew 10.2%

Summary
The year-on-year change rate of the Industrial Production Prices Index was 10.2% in July (in the previous month, prices increased by 8.9%). Excluding the Energy grouping, the variation was 6.8% (5.6% in previous month). The monthly change rate of the total index stood at 1.5% (0.3% in the same month of 2020).
