Production and Deliveries of Energy Products, August 2020

In August 2020 compared to July 2020 an increase is reported for the production of solid fuels - by 21.2% and natural gas - by 25.0%. A decrease is reported for the production of unleaded motor gasoline - by 15.0%, transport diesel - by 11.5%, and electricity - by 1.1%. No change for the production of liquefied petroleum gases.

In August 2020 compared to July 2020 an increase is reported for the deliveries of solid fuels - by 19.9%, liquefied petroleum gases - by 5.3%, unleaded motor gasoline - by 28.2%, and transport diesel - by 12.6%. A decrease is reported for the deliveries of natural gas - by 8.8%, and electricity - by 1.4%.