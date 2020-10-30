Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Production and Deliveries of Energy Products, August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 05:05am EDT

In August 2020 compared to July 2020 an increase is reported for the production of solid fuels - by 21.2% and natural gas - by 25.0%. A decrease is reported for the production of unleaded motor gasoline - by 15.0%, transport diesel - by 11.5%, and electricity - by 1.1%. No change for the production of liquefied petroleum gases.

In August 2020 compared to July 2020 an increase is reported for the deliveries of solid fuels - by 19.9%, liquefied petroleum gases - by 5.3%, unleaded motor gasoline - by 28.2%, and transport diesel - by 12.6%. A decrease is reported for the deliveries of natural gas - by 8.8%, and electricity - by 1.4%.

Disclaimer

NSI - National Statistical Institute published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 09:04:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:19aLPKF LASER : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:18aKION : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:17aCommodity currencies slide on oil, dollar braces for election
RE
05:17aDRAEGERWERK : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
05:17aNATWEST : Swung to 3Q Profit on Lower-Than-Expected Impairments -- Update
DJ
05:16aAnt Group's IPO sees record $3 trillion in retail demand
RE
05:16aCOMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aCNP ASSURANCES : François Tritz is appointed CEO of CNP Santander Insurance
PU
05:15aBMW : “Cobalt for Development” project started trainings for mining cooperatives in Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of Congo
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : late iPhone launch temporarily wiped $100 billion off its stock value
3World stocks take fresh dip as COVID infection rate weighs
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : BioNTech CEO expects data from late-stage study soon
5ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group