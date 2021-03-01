Log in
Production and Deliveries of Energy Products, December 2020

03/01/2021
In December 2020 compared to November 2020 an increase is reported for the production of solid fuels - by 12.9% and electricity - by 6.9%. A decrease is reported for the production of unleaded motor gasoline - by 4.3%, transport diesel - by 1.0% and natural gas - by 20.0%. No change for the production of liquefied petroleum gases.

In December 2020 compared to November 2020 an increase is reported for the deliveries of solid fuels - by 12.4%, natural gas - by 18.9% and electricity - by 10.0%. A decrease is reported for the deliveries of liquefied petroleum gases - by 13.5% and unleaded motor gasoline - by 18.4%. No change for the deliveries of transport diesel.

NSI - National Statistical Institute published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


