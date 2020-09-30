Log in
Production and Deliveries of Energy Products, July 2020

09/30/2020

In July 2020 compared to June 2020 an increase is reported for the production of solid fuels - by 13.7%, liquefied petroleum gases - by 20.0%, unleaded motor gasoline - by 42.7%, transport diesel - by 31.2%, and electricity - by 6.3%. No change for the production of natural gas.

In July 2020 compared to June 2020 an increase is reported for the deliveries of solid fuels - by 12.6%, transport diesel - by 6.2%, and electricity - by 10.6%. A decrease is reported for the deliveries of liquefied petroleum gases - by 9.5%, unleaded motor gasoline - by 4.9%, and natural gas - by 2.3%.

Disclaimer

NSI - National Statistical Institute published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 08:24:02 UTC
