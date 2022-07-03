Production at Venezuela's largest refinery hit by blackout

CARACAS, July 3 (Reuters) - Production at Venezuela's
largest refinery, which can process about 645,000 barrels of oil
per day (bpd), was halted late on Saturday by an electrical
fault that caused a blackout, according to five people familiar
with the matter.
Amuay is the only refinery producing gasoline at the
Paraguana Refinery Center (CRP) following a halt in some
operations at the neighboring Cardon refinery while a reformer
fault is fixed.
"Blackout in the Amuay refinery. An electrical problem.
Total blackout. In Amuay, the distilling and catalytic plants
might be affected, which is currently producing about 80% of the
country's gasoline," one of the sources said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
State-owned oil company PDVSA did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The issues arose from a failure in the power plant that
supplies power to both refineries but affects Amuay the most,
one of the sources said. While electricity had been restored the
halt in processing has not been fixed, the source added.
PDVSA will work to restore electricity to Amuay on Sunday,
two of the sources added.
The CRP is located on Venezuela's northwest coast and is
operating far below its capacity of processing 955,000 bpd.
Venezuela's network of refineries has a production capacity
of 1.3 million bpd.
People from nearby communities that depend on electricity
generated by the CRP took to social media to report power cuts.
Venezuela faces intermittent gasoline shortages following
years of disinvestment and poor maintenance across the state
refining network, as well as electrical failures and limits on
fuel imports due to U.S. sanctions seeking to pressure President
Nicolas Maduro to leave office.
