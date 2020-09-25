Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Production figures August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 10:45am EDT
Production figures August 2020

25/09/2020 Average daily liquids production in August was: 1 722 000 barrels of oil, 270 000 barrels of NGL and 26 000 barrels of condensate.

On 29 April 2020, the Government decided to implement a cut in Norwegian oil production.

The production figures for oil in August include this cut of 134 000 barrels per day in the second half of 2020.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate's oil production forecasts have been updated in the Government's proposed Revised National Budget for 2020. This was presented on 12 May.

The update takes the authorities' oil production regulation into account, as well as delayed start-up of fields under development and oil production in the first quarter.

Oil production in August is 0.2 percent lower than the NPD's forecast, and 0.1 percent below the forecast so far this year.

Production August 2020 Oil production 2020 Liquid production 2020 Gas production 2020

The total petroleum production for the first eight months in 2020 is about 153.6 million Sm3 oil equivalents (MSm3 o.e.), broken down as follows: about 66.1 MSm3 o.e. of oil, about 12.4 MSm3 o.e. of NGL and condensate and about 75.1 MSm3 o.e. of gas for sale.

The total volume is 9.8 MSm3 o.e. higher than in 2019.

Conversion table
Contact in the NPD
Rune Hult

Tel: +47 51 87 60 77

Updated: 25/09/2020

  • Send to a friend
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on LinkedIn
  • Print

Disclaimer

Norwegian Petroleum Directorate published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 14:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:11aROYCE MICRO-CAP TRUST : (NYSE-RMT) as of Aug 31, 2020
PR
11:11aTIKEHAU CAPITAL : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 18 September to 24 September 2020
BU
11:11aCORRECTION : Conditions for riksbank reversed auctions sek covered bonds
GL
11:10aMPLX LP : Marathon Petroleum Corp. and MPLX LP announce redemption of outstanding senior notes
PU
11:10aDIGITAL BROS S P A : Guidelines to Shareholders for the renewal of the board of directors
PU
11:10aCounty Employment and Wages in Indiana — First Quarter 2020
PU
11:10aCounty Employment and Wages in Ohio — First Quarter 2020
PU
11:10aBANK MILLENNIUM S A : Performing by the Court of the registration of changes in Articles of Association of Bank Millennium S.A.
PU
11:10aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
11:10aUCSF Digital Health Awards Names Conversa Health “Best Remote Diagnostics Company” of the Year
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : to tackle failings in Leicester supply chain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group