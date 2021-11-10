Production index in September 2021 increased by 3.3% compared to September 2020

Press release: 12.651-242/21

Vienna,2021-11-10 - The working-day adjusted production index for industries and construction (ÖNACE 2008 B-F) increased by 3.3% in September 2021 compared to September of the previous year, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. Compared to August 2021, it decreased by 2.3% (seasonally adjusted).

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.