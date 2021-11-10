Log in
Production index in September 2021 increased by 3.3% compared to September 2020

11/10/2021 | 03:25am EST
Press release: 12.651-242/21

Vienna,2021-11-10 - The working-day adjusted production index for industries and construction (ÖNACE 2008 B-F) increased by 3.3% in September 2021 compared to September of the previous year, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. Compared to August 2021, it decreased by 2.3% (seasonally adjusted).

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 08:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
