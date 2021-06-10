Production index increased by 35.9% in April 2021

Press release: 12.542-133/21

Vienna,2021-06-10 - The working-day adjusted production index for industries and construction (ÖNACE 2008 B-F) increased by 35.9% in April 2021 compared to April of the previous year, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. Compared to March 2021, it increased by 1.7% (seasonally adjusted).

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.