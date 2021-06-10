Log in
Latest News
Production index increased by 35.9% in April 2021

06/10/2021 | 03:10am EDT
Press release: 12.542-133/21

Vienna,2021-06-10 - The working-day adjusted production index for industries and construction (ÖNACE 2008 B-F) increased by 35.9% in April 2021 compared to April of the previous year, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. Compared to March 2021, it increased by 1.7% (seasonally adjusted).

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 07:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
