Production index increased by 9.7% in July 2021

Press release: 12.608-199/21

Vienna,2021-09-10 - The working-day adjusted production index for industries and construction (ÖNACE 2008 B-F) increased by 9.7% in July 2021 compared to July of the previous year, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. Compared to June 2021, it decreased by 0.3% (seasonally adjusted).

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.