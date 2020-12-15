Production of Chili Pepper, Sesame and

Highland Potatoes in 2020

The production of chili pepper recorded 60,076 tons in 2020, decreasing by 18,361 tons (-23.4%) from 78,437 tons in 2019.

The cultivated area of chili pepper declined by 1.6% from 31,644 hectares in 2019 to 31,146 hectares in 2020.

The production per 10a dropped by 22.2% from 248kg in 2019 to 193kg in 2020.