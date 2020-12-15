|
Production of Chili Pepper, Sesame and Highland Potatoes in 2020
The production of chili pepper recorded 60,076 tons in 2020, decreasing by 18,361 tons (-23.4%) from 78,437 tons in 2019.
The cultivated area of chili pepper declined by 1.6% from 31,644 hectares in 2019 to 31,146 hectares in 2020.
The production per 10a dropped by 22.2% from 248kg in 2019 to 193kg in 2020.
Production and cultivated area of chili pepper by year >
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Year-on-year (%)
Production (ton)
97,697
85,459
55,714
71,509
78,437
60,076
-23.4
Cultivated area (ha)
34,514
32,181
28,337
28,824
31,644
31,146
-1.6
Production per 10a (kg)
283
266
197
248
248
193
-22.2
< Cultivated area and production of chili pepper by year >
AThe production of sesame marked 6,795 tons in 2020, falling by 6,191 tons (-47.7%) from 12,986 tons in 2019.
The cultivated area of sesame fell by 8.9% from 25,159 hectares in 2019 to 22,930 hectares in 2020.
The production per 10a dropped by 42.6% from 52kg in 2019 to 30kg in 2020.
Production and cultivated area of sesame by year >
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Year-on-year (%)
Production (ton)
11,678
13,575
14,258
12,727
12,986
6,795
-47.7
Cultivated area (ha)
25,139
27,170
29,682
24,760
25,159
22,930
-8.9
Production per 10a (kg)
46
50
48
51
52
30
-42.6
< Cultivated area and production of sesame by year >
The production of highland potatoes recorded 119,441 tons in 2020, decreasing by 20,235 tons (-14.5%) from 139,676 tons in 2019.
The cultivated area of highland potatoes went down by 11.8% from 3,844 hectares in 2019 to 3,390 hectares in 2020.
The production per 10a fell by 3.0% from 3,634kg in 2019 to 3,524kg in 2020.
Production and cultivated area of highland potatoes by year >
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Year-on-year (%)
Production (ton)
131,867
121,927
98,895
91,811
139,676
119,441
-14.5
Cultivated area (ha)
3,403
3,579
3,244
3,462
3,844
3,390
-11.8
Production per 10a (kg)
3,875
3,407
3,048
2,652
3,634
3,524
-3.0
< Cultivated area and production of highland potatoes by year >
