Production of Chili Pepper, Sesame and Highland Potatoes in 2020

12/15/2020 | 01:17am EST
Production of Chili Pepper, Sesame and

Highland Potatoes in 2020

  • The production of chili pepper recorded 60,076 tons in 2020, decreasing by 18,361 tons (-23.4%) from 78,437 tons in 2019.
  • The total production of chili pepper fell by 23.4% from 78,437 tons in 2019 to 60,076 tons in 2020.
  • The cultivated area of chili pepper declined by 1.6% from 31,644 hectares in 2019 to 31,146 hectares in 2020.
  • The production per 10a dropped by 22.2% from 248kg in 2019 to 193kg in 2020.
    • Production and cultivated area of chili pepper by year >

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Year-on-year (%)

Production (ton)

97,697

85,459

55,714

71,509

78,437

60,076

-23.4

Cultivated area (ha)

34,514

32,181

28,337

28,824

31,644

31,146

-1.6

Production per 10a (kg)

283

266

197

248

248

193

-22.2

< Cultivated area and production of chili pepper by year >

  • AThe production of sesame marked 6,795 tons in 2020, falling by 6,191 tons (-47.7%) from 12,986 tons in 2019.
  • The total production of sesame decreased by 47.7% from 12,986 tons in 2019 to 6,795 tons in 2020.
  • The cultivated area of sesame fell by 8.9% from 25,159 hectares in 2019 to 22,930 hectares in 2020.
  • The production per 10a dropped by 42.6% from 52kg in 2019 to 30kg in 2020.
    • Production and cultivated area of sesame by year >

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Year-on-year (%)

Production (ton)

11,678

13,575

14,258

12,727

12,986

6,795

-47.7

Cultivated area (ha)

25,139

27,170

29,682

24,760

25,159

22,930

-8.9

Production per 10a (kg)

46

50

48

51

52

30

-42.6

< Cultivated area and production of sesame by year >

  • The production of highland potatoes recorded 119,441 tons in 2020, decreasing by 20,235 tons (-14.5%) from 139,676 tons in 2019.
  • The total production of highland potatoes decreased by 14.5% from 139,676 tons in 2019 to 119,441 tons in 2020.
  • The cultivated area of highland potatoes went down by 11.8% from 3,844 hectares in 2019 to 3,390 hectares in 2020.
  • The production per 10a fell by 3.0% from 3,634kg in 2019 to 3,524kg in 2020.
    • Production and cultivated area of highland potatoes by year >

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Year-on-year (%)

Production (ton)

131,867

121,927

98,895

91,811

139,676

119,441

-14.5

Cultivated area (ha)

3,403

3,579

3,244

3,462

3,844

3,390

-11.8

Production per 10a (kg)

3,875

3,407

3,048

2,652

3,634

3,524

-3.0

< Cultivated area and production of highland potatoes by year >

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 06:16:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
