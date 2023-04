STORY: These workers are making Phrygian cap

mascots for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Location: La Guerche-de-Bretagne, France

The caps come in two versions

one for the Olympics and another for the

Paralympics, which features a blade leg

(Alain Joly, President, Doudou et Compagnie)

"It was our Olympic Games, for us to be able to manufacture this mascot today in France."

The soft toys are not entirely made in France,

with the material bought from China

Though under French law the toys can still

bear the 'Made in France' label