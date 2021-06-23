Production of commodities in manufacturing, mining and quarrying

The production statistics is based on information collected in questionnaires sent to the respondents.
The sample consists of all enterprises with at least one local KAU with 20 employees or more in mining, quarrying and manufacturing.
The cut-off limit has been set to 10 employees in these divisions:
08.111 Quarrying of ornamental and building stone
08.113 Quarrying of slate
10.850 Manufacture of prepared meals and dishes
10.920 Manufacture of prepared pet foods
13.300 Finishing of textiles
13.910 Manufacture of knitted and crocheted fabrics
13.921 Manufacture of house-hold linen
13.929 Manufacture of other made-up textile articles, except apparel
13.960 Manufacture of other technical and industrial textiles
13.990 Manufacture of other textiles n.e.c.
14.110 Manufacture of leather clothes
14.130 Manufacture of other outerwear
15.200 Manufacture of footwear
16.220 Manufacture of assembled parquet floors
16.240 Manufacture of wooden containers
16.290 Manufacture of other products of wood; manufacture of articles of cork, straw and plaiting materials
18.130 Pre-press and pre-media services
18.200 Reproduction of recorded media
20.510 Manufacture of explosives
20.520 Manufacture of glues
22.110 Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes; retreading and rebuilding of rubber tyres
22.290 Manufacture of other plastic products
23.110 Manufacture of flat glass
23.190 Manufacture and processing of other glass, including technical glassware
23.200 Manufacture of refractory products
23.690 Manufacture of other articles of concrete, plaster and cement
23.700 Cutting, shaping and finishing of stone
24.530 Casting of light metals
25.290 Manufacture of other tanks, reservoirs and containers of metal
25.500 Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy
25.610 Treatment and coating of metals
25.730 Manufacture of tools
26.520 Manufacture of watches and clocks
26.700 Manufacture of optical instruments and photographic equipment
27.900 Manufacture of other electrical equipment
28.230 Manufacture of office machinery and equipment (except computers and peripheral equipment)
28.290 Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery n.e.c.
28.300 Manufacture of agricultural and forestry machinery
28.490 Manufacture of other machine tools
29.310 Manufacture of electrical and electronic equipment for motor vehicles
32.120 Manufacture of jewellery and related articles
32.200 Manufacture of musical instruments
32.400 Manufacture of games and toys
32.500 Manufacture of medical and dental instruments and supplies
32.990 Other manufacturing n.e.c.
33.190 Repair of other equipment
The cut-off limit has been set to 15 employees in these divisions:
10.840 Manufacture of condiments and seasonings
10.860 Manufacture of homogenised food preparations and dietetic food
13.930 Manufacture of carpets and rugs
14.120 Manufacture of workwear
14.140 Manufacture of underwear
15.110 Tanning and dressing of leather; dressing and dyeing of fur
19.200 Manufacture of refined petroleum products
23.410 Manufacture of ceramic household and ornamental articles
25.710 Manufacture of cutlery
25.940 Manufacture of fasteners and screw machine products
26.800 Manufacture of magnetic and optical media
27.200 Manufacture of batteries and accumulators
28.250 Manufacture of non-domestic cooling and ventilation equipment
28.410 Manufacture of metal forming machinery
30.120 Building of pleasure and sporting boats
30.990 Manufacture of other transport equipment n.e.c.
31.020 Manufacture of kitchen furniture
32.910 Manufacture of brooms and brushes
The net selection consists of establishments in the population that Statistics Norway have collected data from directly. This selection amounts to approximately 2100 establishments About 90 percent of the total gross production value in manufacturing, mining and quarrying came from these establishments.