Production of commodities in manufacturing, mining and quarrying

The production statistics is based on information collected in questionnaires sent to the respondents.

The sample consists of all enterprises with at least one local KAU with 20 employees or more in mining, quarrying and manufacturing.

The cut-off limit has been set to 10 employees in these divisions:

08.111 Quarrying of ornamental and building stone

08.113 Quarrying of slate

10.850 Manufacture of prepared meals and dishes

10.920 Manufacture of prepared pet foods

13.300 Finishing of textiles

13.910 Manufacture of knitted and crocheted fabrics

13.921 Manufacture of house-hold linen

13.929 Manufacture of other made-up textile articles, except apparel

13.960 Manufacture of other technical and industrial textiles

13.990 Manufacture of other textiles n.e.c.

14.110 Manufacture of leather clothes

14.130 Manufacture of other outerwear

15.200 Manufacture of footwear

16.220 Manufacture of assembled parquet floors

16.240 Manufacture of wooden containers

16.290 Manufacture of other products of wood; manufacture of articles of cork, straw and plaiting materials

18.130 Pre-press and pre-media services

18.200 Reproduction of recorded media

20.510 Manufacture of explosives

20.520 Manufacture of glues

22.110 Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes; retreading and rebuilding of rubber tyres

22.290 Manufacture of other plastic products

23.110 Manufacture of flat glass

23.190 Manufacture and processing of other glass, including technical glassware

23.200 Manufacture of refractory products

23.690 Manufacture of other articles of concrete, plaster and cement

23.700 Cutting, shaping and finishing of stone

24.530 Casting of light metals

25.290 Manufacture of other tanks, reservoirs and containers of metal

25.500 Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy

25.610 Treatment and coating of metals

25.730 Manufacture of tools

26.520 Manufacture of watches and clocks

26.700 Manufacture of optical instruments and photographic equipment

27.900 Manufacture of other electrical equipment

28.230 Manufacture of office machinery and equipment (except computers and peripheral equipment)

28.290 Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery n.e.c.

28.300 Manufacture of agricultural and forestry machinery

28.490 Manufacture of other machine tools

29.310 Manufacture of electrical and electronic equipment for motor vehicles

32.120 Manufacture of jewellery and related articles

32.200 Manufacture of musical instruments

32.400 Manufacture of games and toys

32.500 Manufacture of medical and dental instruments and supplies

32.990 Other manufacturing n.e.c.

33.190 Repair of other equipment

The cut-off limit has been set to 15 employees in these divisions:

10.840 Manufacture of condiments and seasonings

10.860 Manufacture of homogenised food preparations and dietetic food

13.930 Manufacture of carpets and rugs

14.120 Manufacture of workwear

14.140 Manufacture of underwear

15.110 Tanning and dressing of leather; dressing and dyeing of fur

19.200 Manufacture of refined petroleum products

23.410 Manufacture of ceramic household and ornamental articles

25.710 Manufacture of cutlery

25.940 Manufacture of fasteners and screw machine products

26.800 Manufacture of magnetic and optical media

27.200 Manufacture of batteries and accumulators

28.250 Manufacture of non-domestic cooling and ventilation equipment

28.410 Manufacture of metal forming machinery

30.120 Building of pleasure and sporting boats

30.990 Manufacture of other transport equipment n.e.c.

31.020 Manufacture of kitchen furniture

32.910 Manufacture of brooms and brushes

The net selection consists of establishments in the population that Statistics Norway have collected data from directly. This selection amounts to approximately 2100 establishments About 90 percent of the total gross production value in manufacturing, mining and quarrying came from these establishments.