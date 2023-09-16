STORY: Talks between the United Auto Workers and the Detroit Three automakers resumed on Saturday, a day after the union began one of the most ambitious U.S. labor strikes in decades.

About 12,700 UAW workers remained on strike for a second day after the union's four-year labor deal with General Motors, Ford and Chrysler-parent Stellantis expired at the end of Thursday.

Stellantis on Saturday said it had hiked its offer, proposing raises of 20% over a four-and-a-half-year contract term, including an immediate 10% hike. That matches proposals from GM and Ford.

The union has demanded a 40% wage hike, including a 20% immediate increase, and improvements in benefits. It is also looking for stronger job security for its workers as automakers make the shift to electric vehicles.

While there was no sign of a breakthrough on Saturday, union members called talks with Ford "reasonably productive."

The negotiations came a day after striking UAW workers rallied in Detroit, joined by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer:

"I love you. I respect you. And I stand with you."

... and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders: "...it is a fight to take on corporate greed. And tell the people on top: 'This country belongs to all of us, not just a few.'"

The strikes have halted production at three plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri that produce the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Colorado, along with other popular models.

Automakers say they need cost-competitive contracts to spend the billions of dollars necessary to transition to electric vehicles - while workers note that the Detroit Three have enjoyed robust profits over the last decade and have hiked CEO salaries by an average of 40% since 2019.