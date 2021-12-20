Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Productivity Commission appointment

12/20/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Morrison Government has reappointed Professor Stephen King as a part‑time Commissioner of the Productivity Commission (the PC) for a further five‑year period commencing from 1 January 2022.

Professor King was first appointed to the PC in 2016. He was recently a Professor of Economics at Monash University in Melbourne where he also held the position of Dean of the Faculty of Business and Economics from 2009‑2011. Prior to joining Monash University, he was a Member of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, where he chaired the Mergers Review Committee.

His areas of expertise are in microeconomic theory, competition economics, regulation and industrial organization. He is a member of the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia and a Lay Member of the High Court of New Zealand. He is also a member of the Review panel considering pharmacy remuneration and regulation.

This reappointment ensures Professor King can continue to support the PC in providing advice on economic, social and environmental matters affecting the welfare of all Australians.

Disclaimer

Department of the Treasury - Australian Government published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 22:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59p1LIFE HEALTHCARE : COVID-19 Testing at One Medical
PU
05:59pFACTBOX : U.S. climate-change fight threatened as Manchin rejects Biden's bill
RE
05:59pKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Change of Director's Interest Notice * 3
PU
05:59pGTI RESOURCES : Further Encouraging Thor ISR Uranium Project Drill Results
PU
05:59pVENUS METALS : Mangaroon North Project REE-Pd and Au Targets identified
PU
05:59pLOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Material Fact - Board of Directors is in favor of accepting the public offer for the acquisition of control of the Company launched by Sas Agencies de Remittances of Services Sàrl
PU
05:54pPerformance Shipping Inc. Commences Offer to Exchange Up to 4,066,181 Common Shares for Shares of Series B Convertible Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock
AQ
05:53pJury weighs whether Ghislaine Maxwell is an Epstein accomplice or scapegoat
RE
05:51pCORONAVIRUS-SIERRA LEONE : As New Vaccine Donation Arrives, the United States Remains Sierra Leone's Strongest Partner in the Fight against COVID-19 The United States has donated more vaccines to Sierra Leone than any other country
AQ
05:50pFREELANCER : Notification regarding unquoted securities - FLN
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk says he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year
2Stocks, oil falter on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks
3Oracle to buy Cerner for $28.3 billion in healthcare sector push
4China would not fear confrontation with U.S. - foreign minister
5Novo Nordisk shares tank after key drug hope hit by U.S. supply issues

HOT NEWS