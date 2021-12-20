Productivity Commission appointment

The Morrison Government has reappointed Professor Stephen King as a part‑time Commissioner of the Productivity Commission (the PC) for a further five‑year period commencing from 1 January 2022.

Professor King was first appointed to the PC in 2016. He was recently a Professor of Economics at Monash University in Melbourne where he also held the position of Dean of the Faculty of Business and Economics from 2009‑2011. Prior to joining Monash University, he was a Member of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, where he chaired the Mergers Review Committee.

His areas of expertise are in microeconomic theory, competition economics, regulation and industrial organization. He is a member of the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia and a Lay Member of the High Court of New Zealand. He is also a member of the Review panel considering pharmacy remuneration and regulation.

This reappointment ensures Professor King can continue to support the PC in providing advice on economic, social and environmental matters affecting the welfare of all Australians.