Productivity: Recovery and Regrowth

This P-Talk highlights the importance of productivity to recover from the economic crisis in developing countries after deep economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Ali Sajid, Director, Lahore School of Management, Pakistan, shares his views on addressing ongoing challenges and approaches and options available for stimulating growth and economic development.

Please click here to watch.

Subscribe to our APO YouTube channel for more videos and updates on our activities.

For any inquiries, please write to: apo-elearning@apo-tokyo.org.