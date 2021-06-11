|
Productivity and Costs by Industry: Selected Service-Providing Industries
|
For release 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Friday, June 11, 2021
|
USDL-21-1020
|
Technical information:
|
(202) 691-5606
|
•
|
productivity@bls.gov
|
• www.bls.gov/lpc
|
Media contact:
|
(202) 691-5902
|
•
|
PressOffice@bls.gov
|
PRODUCTIVITY AND COSTS BY INDUSTRY
SELECTED SERVICE-PROVIDINGINDUSTRIES - 2020
Labor productivity fell in 13 of 29 selected service-providing industries in 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. In 2019 labor productivity decreased in 14 of 29 industries. The economic downturn in 2020 resulted in output declines in 21 industries and hours worked declines in 24 industries. More than twice as many industries experienced decreases in 2020 compared to 2019, when output fell in 8 industries and hours worked fell in 10 industries.
Chart 1. Largest changes in productivity in selected service-providing industries, 2020
Output Percent Change
Note: Bubble size represents industry employment. Value in the bubble indicates percent change in labor productivity.
Unit labor costs increased in 21 industries in 2020. Productivity fell in 13 of the industries with a rise in unit labor costs. Changes in labor productivity counter the impact of changes in hourly compensation on unit labor costs facing employers. In all 8 industries where both unit labor costs and productivity increased, hourly compensation also increased and by a faster rate than productivity.
Trends in Unit Labor Costs in 2020
-
The largest increases in unit labor costs were in air transportation (106.9 percent), amusement parks and arcades (76.4 percent), and travel arrangement and reservation services (73.7 percent). Productivity fell by more than 38 percent in all 3 of those industries. (See chart 3.)
-
Unit labor costs rose alongside a drop in productivity in 13 industries. Of the 16 industries where productivity went up, unit labor costs increased in half and decreased in the other half. There were no industries where both unit labor costs and productivity declined.
-
Hourly compensation rose in 23 of the 29 industries measured.
Chart 3. Unit labor costs, productivity, and hourly compensation costs in selected service-providing industries, 2020
Long term productivity rose in 45 out of 58 service-providing industries. For the majority of industries studied, this period extends from 1987 to 2019, the latest year for which data are available for all 58 selected service-providing industries published on the BLS website. None of the rates in this section incorporate data for 2020. Chart 4 displays the number of industries with increases in productivity, output, and hours worked for selected time periods through 2019.
Trends in Long Term Productivity
-
Median long term productivity growth for all 58 industries was approximately 1.4 percent per year.
-
Output increased over the long term in 45 industries while hours worked increased in 38 industries.
-
Productivity increased in 43 of the 58 industries in the period from 2007 to 2019 that began with a severe recession. During this period, only 41 industries had increases in output and 27 experienced growth in hours worked.
Chart 4. Number of selected service-providing industries with increases in labor productivity, output, and hours worked
Additional Information
The productivity and costs measures in this release incorporate data from the Census Bureau's Service Annual Survey (December 2020) and Nonemployer Statistics (May 2020). Accordingly, the labor productivity and output series for all industries have been revised for 2019 and earlier years.
The COVID-19 pandemic did not impact the availability of source data used to construct productivity measures in this release. Data source providers continued to collect and publish high quality industry data for 2020. Additional information can be found on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/covid19/effects- of-covid-19-pandemic-on-productivity-and-costs-statistics.htm#Industry-Productivity.
The following NAICS codes are included in Table 1 but not counted in the short-term count of 29 selected industries because they are duplicate codes or aggregates for which full underlying coverage is published: 22, 221, 484, 4841, 4911, 4931, 511, 5111, 515, 5173, 54121, 722, 722511, and 722513,4,5.
The following NAICS codes are included in Table 2 but not counted in the long-term count of 58 selected industries because they are duplicate codes or aggregates for which full underlying coverage is published: 22, 221, 484, 4841, 4842, 491, 493, 4931, 511, 5111, 515, 5151, 5173, 5412, 54121, 5615, 6215, 6221,3, 7131, 72, 721, 7211, 722, 72251, 8121, and 8123.
Access the productivity data dashboard at www.bls.gov/lpc/lpc_by_industry_dashboard.xlsx for
-
Additional industries and sectors
-
Detailed data series: indexes of productivity and related measures; rates of change; and levels of industry employment, hours worked, nominal value of production, and labor compensation
-
Additional years and long-term data
Subscribe to productivity news releases on the BLS website at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/USDOLBLS/subscriber/new.
Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
