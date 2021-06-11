Productivity and Costs by Industry: Selected Service-Providing Industries

Additional Information

The productivity and costs measures in this release incorporate data from the Census Bureau's Service Annual Survey (December 2020) and Nonemployer Statistics (May 2020). Accordingly, the labor productivity and output series for all industries have been revised for 2019 and earlier years.

The COVID-19 pandemic did not impact the availability of source data used to construct productivity measures in this release. Data source providers continued to collect and publish high quality industry data for 2020. Additional information can be found on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/covid19/effects- of-covid-19-pandemic-on-productivity-and-costs-statistics.htm#Industry-Productivity.

The following NAICS codes are included in Table 1 but not counted in the short-term count of 29 selected industries because they are duplicate codes or aggregates for which full underlying coverage is published: 22, 221, 484, 4841, 4911, 4931, 511, 5111, 515, 5173, 54121, 722, 722511, and 722513,4,5.

The following NAICS codes are included in Table 2 but not counted in the long-term count of 58 selected industries because they are duplicate codes or aggregates for which full underlying coverage is published: 22, 221, 484, 4841, 4842, 491, 493, 4931, 511, 5111, 515, 5151, 5173, 5412, 54121, 5615, 6215, 6221,3, 7131, 72, 721, 7211, 722, 72251, 8121, and 8123.

