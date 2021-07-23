ProfNet : Expert Alerts for July 23, 2021

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Electric Vehicles

Childhood Education

Employee Benefits, Insurance Claims, Self-Insured Insurance Plans

Matt Pressman

President

Evannex Tesla Accessories

One of the most compelling features for buying an electric car is the software updates. Just like you own an iPhone and execute over-the-air (OTA) software updates to improve the phones features and functionality, the same is happening with electric cars. Tesla has been the pioneer in this area. Tesla has been able to improve the vehicle range and performance simply with an over the air software update. You wake up one day and your car accelerates even faster because of a free software update.

All EV's ( Electric Vehicles )

https://www.linkedin.com/in/matt-pressman-76b7554/

Website: evannex.com

Media contact: Matt Pressman, mpressman@evannex.com

Childhood Education

Maryam S. Sharifian

Assistant Professor of Early, Elementary and Reading Education

James Madison University

"We are in the historical moment of the early childhood education in the United States. We need to work together to create equitable access to high quality education for all children regardless of their race, language, religion, ethnicity, and ability." As Congress seeks agreement on a budget resolution which could include provisions for universal pre-K, Dr. Sharifian can speak to the proposals in play, increasing quality and equity in access to early education, racial equity, teacher training and family engagement.

Website: jmu.edu

Media contact: Ginny Cramer, cramervm@jmu.edu

Employee Benefits, Insurance Claims, Self-Insured Insurance Plans

Trent Hiott

Partner

Self Insured Reporting

Having claim analytics is great, but it's not enough. If all you have is claims information you can never answer the most common questions that an employer asks. A client is going to ask how are we doing versus our budget, what is our aggregate loss ratio, and how will we end the year and what will our renewal be. You can't answer those questions with only claims.

Employee Benefits, Insurance Claims, Self-Insured Insurance Plans

https://www.linkedin.com/in/trent-hiott-27100867/

Website: https://selfinsuredreporting.com/

Media contact: Capers Lever, cl@selfinsuredreporting.com

