ProfNet : Expert Alerts for May 07, 2021

05/07/2021 | 11:20pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

EXPERT ALERTS

  • Indoor air quality and COVID
  • Windows and UV rays

MEDIA JOBS

  • Global Competition Review, News Reporter (DC)
  • Reporter, Mansion (NY)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

  • 7 Virtual Events for Journalists and Bloggers in May 2021
  • Blog Profiles: Mommy Blogs

Indoor air quality and COVID
Monzer Hourani
Founder & Chairman
Integrated Viral Protection
"There is so much death, suffering and isolation. I want to kill the virus indoors and make it safer for people to be together again," says Hourani, Vaccines are important but "they won't help against the next pandemic," he adds.
Indoor Air Quality and protection against COVID and airborne pathogens; safely reopening schools, hospitals, hotels, etc. Monzer Hourani, inventor and chairman of Houston-based Integrated Viral Protection, created the only existing air filter system which can instantaneously catch and kill airborne COVID-19 (99.999%), other RNA viruses, and anthrax spores (99.98%) in a single pass. IVP's core technology is a specialized heated filtration system which meets ASHRAE standards and has been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA during the COVID-19 pandemic.
https://www.ivpair.com/company/
Website: https://www.ivpair.com/
Media contact: Denise Bentele, denise@commongroundpr.com

Windows and UV rays

Darrell Smith
Executive Director
International Window Film Association
"As we spend more time indoors and in cars exposed to natural sunshine, we open ourselves up to skin damage. With skin cancer being more prevalant and May being skin cancer awareness month, learn about how the sun can damage your skin indoors," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA.
May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month..Darrell Smith can discuss how the sun's UV rays passes through glass and harms your skin, leading to skin cancer. Also, why people with darker skin may be more likely to have late stage skin cancer.
Website: www.iwfa.com
Media contact: Steve Capoccia, spc@spcoms.com

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@cision.com

7 VIRTUAL EVENTS FOR JOURNALISTS AND BLOGGERS IN MAY 2021. The coming weeks offer several unique events for journalists and bloggers, covering solutions journalism, food writing, and more.

BLOG PROFILES: MOMMY BLOGS. Mother's Day is almost here, so check out these mommy blogs full of tips and tricks for moms who need some advice, a laugh, or inspiration.

